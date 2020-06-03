Looking for youth soccer development opportunities in the summer? The Wood River Valley hosts highly-regarded youth soccer camps on fields in Hailey and Sun Valley.
“Always training” is the motto of one.Soccer Schools, which provides camps around the U.S.
The Santa Barbara-based one.Soccer Schools directed by Jeff K. Johnson is known for challenging curriculum and dedicated coaches. Players develop the technical, physical and mental skills to become better athletes and players.
Johnson, a former collegiate player at the University of North Carolina, has been coaching youth and college soccer for 23 years—21 of them as co-owner of one.Soccer Schools.
“This year we are looking forward to working with close to 4,000 athletes across the U.S. and throughout the world,” he said.
The 2020 one.Soccer Schools program returns to Hailey’s Wood River Middle School fields Monday through Friday, July 20-24 with camp selections for ages 9-16, 5-9 and 3-4.
Returning for the 15th year, local camps are based on age levels—full-day Field Player camps for ages 9-16, a half-day camp for juniors ages 5-9 and, for a seventh year, Jett camp for ages 3-4.
The five-day camp for boys and girls ages 9-16 meets from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, and 8:30 a.m. to noon Fridays. Cost is $329 if paid by June 19, and $359 after. A goalkeeper camp is also offered on the same days and times.
Offered during the full-day camp are segments in dribbling, agility, foot volleys, small-sided games, passing and receiving, 1v1s and 4v4s, and themed possession games.
Junior Camp for coed players ages 5-9 meets from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 20-24 in Hailey. Cost is $229 through June 19, $259 after.
All players receive a uniform and game-quality ball. Register by visiting onesoccerschools.com. Call 805-845-6801 for information.
One.Soccer also provides a five-day soccer camp for ages 9-16, this one July 27-31 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Dumke Family Community School Sagewillow Farms fields in Elkhorn at Sun Valley. Junior sessions for ages 5-9 are also scheduled that week for the Sagewillow fields.
Atkinson Park soccer camp
Ketchum’s Atkinson Park Summer Youth Program is hosting the United Kingdom International Soccer camp Monday through Friday, Aug. 10-14 at the city park.
Two sessions using the UKIS Inspire curriculum are offered by the reputable company headquartered in Redlands, Calif.
The UKIS Classic morning camp for ages 4-14 is held from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, Aug. 10-14. Cost is $120 per person. UKIS Classic Full Day Camp for ages 7-14 also runs over the same five weekdays, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Cost is $175.
Visit uksoccer.com or call 855-UK SOCCER or 909-793-7759 to sign up.
