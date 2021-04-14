At the Bellevue Academy of Riding and Natural Learning (BARN), young equestrians can learn basic horsemanship and safety, English or western riding skills, equine care and stable management. Camps run from May 8 to Sept. 19.
Horse camps at the BARN combine qualified, experienced staff with competent, versatile horses and excellent facilities to create an atmosphere where young riders can advance their horseback riding skills, expand their horsemanship knowledge and enjoy riding with friends in a safe environment.
Camps are available for a variety of riding levels and include students ages 5-13. Previous riding experience is not required for participation in the camps. Riders will be grouped by age, experience and comfort level.
The BARN offers Introduction to Horses in several sessions for kids 5-8 years old for $100. The BARN also offers single-day riding camps for kids 8-13 years old for $150, two-day camps for 8-13 year-olds for $300, and three-day camps for 8-13 year-olds for $450.
Riding and activities will be tailored to each group’s specific goals. For safety and effectiveness, the camp limits the number of participants to ensure a safe instructor-to-rider ratio and allow for maximum learning opportunities. Financial assistance may be available. For more information go to imatthebarn.com.
