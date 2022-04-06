The Wood River Community YMCA will run two summer programs back-to-back this year to allow parents access to care and enrichment over nine weeks (June 20 – August 19).
They include the Y’s free Summerbridge Education and Enrichment Camp at Bellevue Elementary School, open to rising kindergarteners and elementary-school-aged children. The camp runs from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays starting Monday, June 20, and ending on Friday, July 22. Breakfast and lunches are included, and extended care is available daily until 5:30 p.m.
Daily agendas are crafted to help kids recapture lost learning days while enjoying a traditional summer camp experience of group games, field trips and camp songs, according to the Y. Student campers are asked to pack sunscreen, closed toe shoes, a water bottle, 3-4 snacks and backpack. To register, contact BCSD Administrative Assistant Susie Reese at sreese@blaineschools.org or call 208-578-5000.
The second day camp offering is the YMCA’s traditional four-week Summer Day Camp (July 25-Aug. 19), which will offer weekly pool time, arts and crafts, outdoor games and environmental classes in Bonni’s Garden. The camp runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Campers will need to bring a sack lunch, sunscreen, closed toe shoes, a water bottle, 3-4 snacks, swimsuit, a towel, hat and backpack. The weekly fee is $230 for Y Members and $325 for nonmembers, though financial assistance is available.
Registration opens for the camp on April 18 at 10:00 a.m. via the Y’s online portal at https://bit.ly/3NG5k8R.
The Y has also established a scholarship fund to send children from the Wood River Valley to YMCA Camp Horsethief this summer. The camp, at Horsethief Reservoir in the Boise National Forest, will teach self-reliance and leadership while instilling a love for nature and the outdoors. Group activities include bonfires, canoeing, archery, zip-lining, paddle boarding, ropes courses and more. To learn more about how the Y might help your child access this program, email Camp Registrar Libby Hansen at libby.hansen@ymcatvidaho.org. ￼
