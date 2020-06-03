Most of the summer day camps at the Wood River Community YMCA filled up quickly this spring due to coronavirus safety protocols that lowered camp capacity. Ten weeks of camps with different themes, from outer space to dinosaurs and Treasure Island already have waiting lists, said YMCA Director of Youth Development Teressa Johnson.
“Our capacity was determined by our ability to maintain physical distancing all summer,” Johnson said. “Our day camp program has made adjustments to ensure we are creating a safe and healthy environment to the best of our ability.”
Some of those adjustments include curbside drop off, screening campers before they enter the building, staff and kids wearing masks, all campers having their own caddy of supplies of scissors, glue sticks and markers as well as frequent handwashing breaks during the day.
The YMCA Climbing Camp still has some spaces for kids to join. This camp is for ages 5-12 and runs from June 1 to Aug. 14, Monday through Friday, 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m. The cost is $160 for Y member, $200 for non-members. Limit: 4 students per class.
Climbers will be required to wear a face mask unless there is a policy change and will be given a pair of climbing shoes and climbing harness that will be theirs for the week. It will be kept in a cubby at the YMCA in a plastic bag and on the last day of camp it will be disinfected for the following week.
Climbers are welcome to bring their own climbing equipment, but no chalk will be used at this time.
Kids should bring their own water bottle. They will be required to wash their hands in between all climbs at the sink in the climbing wall area. For more info go to woodriverymca.org/climbing/climbing-camps.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In