Tammy Davis’ path to service
Veteran Bellevue City Councilmember Tammy Davis has created a life in the nonprofit sphere after helping out with civic affairs. She is the executive director of the Crisis Hotline and co-chair of the Hispanic-LatinUS Leadership Task Force.
Growing up in the projects of Fall River, Mass., Davis came to public service in dedication to her community after surviving personal challenges.
“A life of service isn’t always a straight path. I didn’t come from a wealthy family or go to the right schools,” she said. “I am a survivor of serious childhood sexual abuse. I always believed I would make it out of the situation I was in, but reaching out at that time was not as typical as it is today. I always wished that I’d had someone I trusted to reach out to.”
While recovering from her own traumas, Davis found a way to help others. She earned a mediation certificate in 2017 from Boise State University and uses it to help work out differences between family members and estranged spouses.
“Mediation can keep a judge from having to decide on these family matters, and it is an empowering experience,” Davis said.
In 2019, Davis was invited to work for the Crisis Hotline, answering calls from people in desperate moments and leading them to help. There she met Hispanic community activist Herbert Romero. They helped connect one another to organizations in the valley that would support their shared missions, eventually teaming up.
“I had always been in support of building bridges in our community with the Hispanic community,” Davis said. Her daughter Jasmine, now 24, was in the pilot dual immersion language program at Bellevue Elementary School and helped her mother translate documents into Spanish.
“I guess you could say I have always been a community mama, but my daughter is a force all her own and my greatest success in life,” Davis said.
Davis has also served on Bellevue’s Building Balanced Communities Committee, which sponsors the Halloween Haunted Forest and outdoor summer movies in the park. Until recently, she served on the finance committee for the St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Hailey.
About a year ago, Davis re-established the nonprofit Building Materials Thrift Store and moved it from Hailey to Main Street in Bellevue. Under a new operational model, the store now supports numerous nonprofit organizations.
The thrift store sells surplus building materials, appliances and other household items. Proceeds go to the 5B Suicide Alliance, Mens’ Second Chance Living, Higher Ground, the Environmental Resource Center and other nonprofit organizations.
On Saturdays, the store hosts a nonprofit that helps run the store and in turn receives 50% of sales proceeds on that day. Since September, it has raised $32,000 for the Crisis Hotline and other organizations, she said.
Davis said her ultimate goal for the community is for citizens to realize how strong and resilient they are.
“We struggle a lot as a community,” she said. “But we are strong in our numbers and in our diversity.”
Penny Weiss ‘sets the table’
Penny Weiss is a philanthropist and active board member of the Wood River Women’s Foundation. As a grants team leader, she contributes time, money and creative ideas to numerous nonprofit organizations in the valley. Humble and enthusiastic, Weiss said she was honored to be nominated and holds her co-nominee in high regard.
“Tammy Davis saves lives,” she said. “I know how to set a table. There is a difference.”
Weiss grew up in Ohio and moved to Sun Valley after living for 28 years in Texas. She has been married for many years to Richard Weiss, a man she met when she was 18 years old. He is the founder of a successful executive search firm.
“I have been especially lucky because I married a wonderful man who has been very generous,” she said. “What little I have accomplished in philanthropy would not have been possible without him.”
Weiss grew up in a blue-collar family. Her parents did not emphasize the importance of college education for their daughters, but she eventually went to night school to earn a degree in social work. She also worked in the Big Sisters program to help out a young woman who was living in an orphanage.
“I wanted my girls to know that even though we don’t have everything we want, there are others who have much less than us,” she said.
Instead of working in a bureaucracy to make a difference as a social worker, Weiss said she started volunteering. Today she supports several groups in the Wood River Valley, including Higher Ground, providing equestrian therapy opportunities at her family’s River Sage Stables in Bellevue, and supporting the nonprofit’s annual Hero’s Journey fundraiser.
“There is a military component of Higher Ground and there is no more deserving group than our veterans,” Weiss said. “We have donors to Higher Ground make our contribution look like chump change, but we give what we can and I also make breakfast for the vets and create useful stuff in our warehouse to help save money.”
Weiss also supports the Senior Connection and credits Senior Connection Executive Director Teresa Beahen Lipman for creating such an “amazing” facility. Another nonprofit that has benefitted from her support is The Spot theater in Ketchum.
“I saw ‘Pippin’ there three times and would have to pinch myself to make sure I wasn’t in a Broadway Show,” Weiss said. “They were all equity actors from this area. The Spot can stretch a dollar more than anyone I know—other than Teresa Lipman,”
Weiss is also providing support to the Sun Valley Culinary Institute, a nonprofit designed to provide cooking classes for rising professionals.
“I want them to succeed so badly.”
Weiss said she is proud of the generosity of the community in its support of nonprofits and also grateful that she can remain active in pursuit of her philanthropic goals.
“I am a big worker bee, so I like having something to do,” she said. “It’s a reward for me to giveback where and how I can.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In