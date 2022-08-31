} Skip to main content
With dedication, Keith and Paula Perry forged spots as pillars of community

Longtime Ketchum restaurateurs, volunteers honored as 2022 Wagon Days grand marshals

Perrys; Wagon Days

Longtime Ketchum restaurateurs Keith and Paula Perry—here with their dachshund, Dudley—are being honored by the city of Ketchum as the 2022 Wagon Days grand marshals. They operated Perry’s restaurant for 37 years and have supported a variety of community-service organizations.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

In the Wood River Valley, retired restaurateurs Keith and Paula Perry need little introduction.

Over 37 years, they built one of the most popular restaurants in Ketchum—simply called Perry’s—where scores of teens worked their first job, loyal locals ate breakfast on a near-daily basis, and visiting families came together over the holidays for a lunch on the town.

So, as the 2022 Wagon Days grand marshals, the longtime Ketchum and Hailey residents must certainly be very familiar with the marquee event of the weekend, the Big Hitch Parade, right?

Paula Perry (copy)

Paula Perry
22-06-01-perry's-roland-9.jpg

Staff members have a laugh on Tuesday, May 31, the last day for Perry’s Restaurant in Ketchum. Owner Keith Perry, center background, will be attending his first Wagon Days Parade this year as Grand Marhal.
Perrys; Wagon Days

Keith, Paula and Dudley Perry at Wagon Ore Museum on August 25, 2022.

