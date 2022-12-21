As snow piles up outside of the Sun Valley Stables on the front end of a major winter storm, horseman Calvin Chatfield tends to chores.
Horses need to be fed, stalls need to be cleaned and tack—from harnesses to reins to collars—needs to be readied for use.
When asked whether the abundant early-season snow in Sun Valley was a surprise or just a glimpse at what the weather was in decades past, he twists his head and chuckles.
“This is what it used to be like,” he said.
Chatfield, the stable manager for Sun Valley Resort, was preparing for the start of the sleigh-ride season, when burly draft horses pull bundled-up visitors on an old-fashioned sleigh through the woods along Trail Creek, northeast of the stables and Sun Valley Village.
In early December, the main task at hand is getting the 20 or so draft horses into condition for the work ahead. The approximately 1,800-pound equines—a mix of Clydesdales, Suffolks, Percherons and Belgians—take trial runs pulling the sleigh to Trail Creek Cabin, where they will transport hungry travelers for a quintessential Idaho dinner over the holiday season.
In addition, Chatfield and Shelby VanSlander, assistant stable manager, have to make sure that all of the tack fits the horses properly, and that the sleighs are ready for the busy holidays, when the stables team will take three full sleighs loaded with 16 people each from the Sun Valley Inn to the historic Trail Creek Cabin for each of five dinner seatings per night.
In early January, after the holidays, Chatfield and his team will switch to conducting scenic sleigh rides—without a meal—in the area on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The scenic sleigh rides then run through the winter season, or until there is not enough snow left on the routes.
Chatfield, a native of Richfield in Lincoln County, has been the stable manager at Sun Valley Resort since 2013. He has worked for the resort—starting out as a sleigh driver—for 22 years. At this point in his career, his emotions about the upcoming sleigh season don’t run high, though his experience brings him an air of confidence.
“It’s just kind of routine,” he said.
VanSlander—a self-described “jack of all trades” who has been working at the stables for two years—was a bit more demonstrative about the start of the sleigh season on Dec. 22.
“I’m excited,” she said. “I’m ready to get out there.”
The operation at the Sun Valley Stables—located near the resort on the east side of Sun Valley Road—has two additional full-time employees and a group of part-time sleigh drivers, most of whom have other jobs or are retired.
“They do this for fun,” VanSlander said. “Most of our drivers have pretty much been doing this their entire lives. And most people in the horse business in the area have worked here at one point or another.”
The days leading up to the start of the season are very busy, VanSlander said, between all of the maintenance chores and feeding hungry horses that weigh nearly a ton. The horses usually get 4 quarts of grain before work and as much hay as they want throughout the day. Their winter diet can provide up to 8-10 quarts of grain per day, she said.
Though the horses are immense, they are generally easy to work with, Chatfield said.
“Draft horses are pretty docile,” he said. “To work here, they have to have a pretty good disposition.”
And, VanSlander said, they are friendly.
“They usually meet us at the gate.”
When the horses aren’t working, they stay outside, Chatfield said. Working horses stay inside the barn at night.
“As long as they’re fed well, the cold doesn’t bother them,” he said.
VanSlander said she also believes that the draft horses “are just used to living up here [in the mountains].”
The draft horses are not only tough, they are remarkably strong. A sleigh with 16 passengers weighs from 4,000-5,000 pounds, Chatfield said. In ideal conditions, the two horses pulling a sleigh might be able to tow twice that weight, he said, though he prefers to not push them too hard.
Helping around the stables are two barn cats, Zorlo and Ghost. The cats are “kind of feral” but are “spoiled rotten” nonetheless, Chatfield said. The stables team feeds them and, if allowed, will pick them up for a few quick pets.
And, Chatfield said, keeping the cats around is something of a necessity.
“Without cats in the barn, we’d have mice running on top of the tables,” he quipped.
In the past, when Hollywood celebrities flocked to Sun Valley Resort, the dinner sleigh rides had more of a party atmosphere, Chatfield said.
“They used to take six sleighs out to Trail Creek Cabin and they’d party until 1 a.m., and then they’d come back,” he said.
In more recent times, Chatfield recalled, fluffy red foxes used to follow the sleighs back to the Sun Valley Inn from Trail Creek Cabin, seeking handouts from passengers’ “doggy bags” full of leftovers.
“They were the only foxes fed on prime rib,” he joked. “There were as many as four at a time.”
Unfortunately, Chatfield noted, the local fox population developed mange, and the numbers crashed.
“We don’t really see them anymore,” he said. “Maybe one once in a while.”
The Sun Valley sleigh rides might not cater to the Hollywood crowd as much as they did in the resort’s early years, Chatfield noted, but they continue to be an Idaho tradition that is unparalleled in the American West. ￼
