The Sun Valley Stables

The Sun Valley Stables are home to the 1,800-pound draft horses that pull Sun Valley Resort’s sleighs in the winter season.

As snow piles up outside of the Sun Valley Stables on the front end of a major winter storm, horseman Calvin Chatfield tends to chores.

Horses need to be fed, stalls need to be cleaned and tack—from harnesses to reins to collars—needs to be readied for use.

When asked whether the abundant early-season snow in Sun Valley was a surprise or just a glimpse at what the weather was in decades past, he twists his head and chuckles.

Calvin Chatfield

