Who exactly is Miss Lambchops?

Some aspects of Trailing of the Sheep Festival have changed over the years. Attendance expands as Sun Valley evolves as a vacation destination. Local restaurants incorporate lamb into their menus. New workshops teach the history of ranching in the state.
Still, the heart of the festival lies in Sunday’s parade at noon. Among the sea of wool, a few key people make the parade what it is.
Someone has even managed to bridge the gap between humanoid and sheep. For generations, no other figure has enchanted and perplexed parade-goers as much as Miss Lambchops. So who, precisely, hides behind the fuzzy mask?
On Mondays, Wendy Collins teaches women to shoot.
The Sun Valley Gun Club sits just north of town as the greenery fades. Golf carts drive out to skeet shooting stations. Inside, the walls are adorned with stuffed birds and black-and-white photos of celebrities holding rifles.
On a recent visit, Collins ate a sandwich on her break at a picnic table out back.
“The Trailing of the Sheep is carrying history forward, so new people coming recognize what’s valuable here. It’s the public land. It’s the opportunity for the ranchers to bring their sheep up here and graze them in the high mountains in summertime,” Collins said.
Her husband ate lunch next to her. At the mention of Miss Lambchops, he laughed.
“You’re still doing that?” he asked, before grumbling something about scaring off kids.
“Children love Lambchops so much,” Collins corrected him.
She is 79.
“I can be this old lady having a wonderful time. But no one knows and Lambchops could be 30 years old. It all depends on how she acts,” Collins said. “It’s totally incommunicado, nobody except people who live here knows it’s me. It’s just about smiling, waving and letting kids feel important and part of the celebration.”
She has been with the Trailing of the Sheep for over 50 years.
“It’s gotten professional, but still with a homespun feeling,” Collins said. “Even with the hardship that’s been the last three years with COVID, it’s continuing to have class. It hasn’t gotten sidetracked—it’s still about trailing of the sheep. It’s about recognizing the importance of that industry and who they were and what they still need and how we should support them. Even with the progress they’ve kept the past, which is most important.”
She always enjoyed Wagon Days and Hailey’s Fourth of July celebration. When she heard they were starting a Trailing of the Sheep Parade, she knew she had to get involved.
She thought, “What can I do to make it that I’m not just a person riding in the parade waving? What can I do to make it a character?”
In this way, Miss Lambchops was born. She designed her own mask, which she wore for five years until it was eaten by mice in a storage room.
“The first mask was beautiful,” Collins said. “This one isn’t quite as sweet.”
Initially, she tried to get others involved.
“My original plan was to find some friends that would make masks too. I thought it’d be fun if there were three or four of us, like a little herd of sheep and then somebody in a border collie outfit. But then no one ever wanted to do it,” Collins laughed. “So Lambchops is a single act.”
Over the years, Collins has ridden three different horses in the parade. Her first, Mr. Jones, lived to 36.
“He was the most wonderful animal that we ever had,” Collins said. “He was just so personable. He went perfectly with the costume because of his big ears.”
Her second steed, Tiffany, was a quarter horse bred by Katie Breckinridge’s stallion down in B-Bar-B Ranch in Picabo back in 1989. Tiffany passed away three years ago at the age of 32.
Now, Collins has Strider, a Norwegian Fjord. Last year, she only led him.
“He doesn’t have the experience that the other horses did, because we had the other ones when they were young. We didn’t get him until he was 12,” Collins said. “So I’m hoping this year that we can ride him.”
The parade
Of course, Miss Lambchops is only one component of the parade.
“It’s not about us. It’s not about any one person,” Collins said. “We don’t have to be nervous, because it’s all of us.”
Growing up on a ranch, Trailing of the Sheep board member Dominique Etcheverry has sheepherding in her blood. Although she runs the parade, she has never actually seen it. She helps at the start, getting the show on the road, then follows the final sheep.
“Miss Lambchops adds whimsy and magic to the Festival,” Etcheverry said. “I admire her spunk and dedication.
“This festival is about connection, and to have people and animals working together to create a parade further emphasizes that connection.”
During the parade, Main Street grows so quiet, you can hear hooves on the pavement.
“There’s something almost holy about it,” Etcheverry said.
Hilarie Neely has been a part of the parade for 19 years.
“Miss Lambchops is so sweet and cuddly—a mainstay of the parade,” Neely said.
Her students at Footlight Dance Centre carry signs in the parade.
“My students get to feel pride for our community by being involved,” Neely said.
They each have their own advice for parade-goers.
“Please be patient while waiting for the sheep—they do have their own agenda at times. Stay back while the sheep herders do their job,” Neely said. “Please remain silent as they pass by so as not to spook them. And then enjoy the little feet of the animals pitter-patter as they once again make their journey down the valley for winter grazing.”
“It is always appreciated and very important for people to remember the well-being of the sheep,” Etcheverry said. “Stay calm, stay on the curb, no dogs. Keep actions and voices low so as to not spook the sheep. Let the ranchers and herders do their jobs. Be courteous, have fun.”
Wear comfortable clothes and prepare for the weather.
“We’re still a small town in that respect. We don’t have to look a certain way. It’s about coming here, relaxing and enjoying the parade,” Collins said. “It brings new people here. It gives people an opportunity to come and see what a beautiful lifestyle we have. And if they stay, they want to be part of this history, too.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In