White Otter Adventures has three camps loaded for this summer, one for beginner-aged pre-teens and two for more advanced, older kids. All three offer a fun challenge on the water and a chance to unplug—perfect for the adventure-hungry, stir-crazy teen.
The first will be held in conjunction with the Sun Valley Community School. Still, all kids are welcome, and no special accommodations are given to SVCS students. The second two camps will likely not be partnered with the school, but White Otter is not sure.
The first camp is for kids between 12 and 14 still cultivating their skills in the kayak. From July 25-28, it features three days of training and learning in preparation, building to a “day stretch” down a part of the upper Salmon River that includes two Class III rapids. At night, attendees will camp out at White Otter’s Sunbeam campground. Campers will be given sleeping pads and tents but should bring their own sleeping bags. The company emphasizes that guides will help all kids, especially those new to sleeping outdoors, “feel safe, comfortable and competent.”
The camp takes place outside in Sunbeam, about an hour and a half north of Ketchum or 20 minutes northeast of Stanley. It costs $800.
The second two camps are more intense. They go from July 8-14 or Aug. 1-7 and are designed for students ages 15-18 who have already completed a beginner kayak instruction course. Campers will cover 82 miles of the Salmon River from Carey Creek to Corn Creek before driving back to White Otter headquarters in Sunbeam on the last day. The group can expect to take on plenty of Class II and III rapids along their journey, including team-building and leadership activities. Like with the first session, campers will be provided a sleeping pad and tent and access to any rental equipment they need.
For all camps, meals will be provided. Any equipment campers don’t have, including kayaks, helmets and spray skirts, can be rented from White Otter. All registration can be done online at www.whiteotter.com. Questions can be directed to 208-788-5005 or info@whiteotter.com. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In