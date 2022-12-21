 

22-12-14-braxton-webber-roland.jpg

"Getting together with family—and the gifts."

Braxton Webber, Hailey
22-12-14-brian-hamel-roland-.jpg

"The holiday cheers."

Brian Hamel, Hailey
22-12-14-brian-ward-roland-.jpg

"My favorite thing about Christmas this year is, I'll be traveling to Denmark to see my daughter and two granddaughters."

Brian Ward, Hailey
22-12-14-isaac-burks-roland.jpg

"Opening gifts, skiing and being with family."

Isaac Burks, Hailey
22-12-14-mario-villa-roland-3.jpg

"Gathering with family, eating delicious food and being grateful."

Mario Villa, Carey
22-12-14-molly-finegan-roland-.jpg

"Watching people opening the gifts that I give them."

Molly Finegan, Ketchum
22-12-14-sean-sheehan-roland.jpg

"The spirit of Christmas, staying home, watching movies with friends and seeing the decorations around the valley, which take teamwork to put together."

Sean Sheehan, Bellevue
22-12-14-shelby-vanslander-roland.jpg

"Getting to share my passion for horses by giving guests sleigh rides during the holiday season."

Shelby Vanslander, Sun Valley
22-12-14-thomas smiley-roland.jpg

"The snow, and being on the mountain with my family."

Thomas Smiley, Ketchum
Gunner Gibson

"Family time, and seeing wintering elk throughout the valley."

Gunner Gibson, Hailey
