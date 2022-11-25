The first lifts were rushed in and opened in 1939. In the ensuing 66 years, the names of the runs on Sun Valley’s cherished Baldy have been inspired by a variety of sources and events, many of which serve as bookmarks to the country’s skiing history.
Information for many of the names’ origins listed below was obtained from the late Nelson Bennett, who worked at the Sun Valley resort from 1940 to 1960 as ski patrol director and mountain manager, and from the late Walter Hofstetter, who worked from 1949 to 1965 as a ski patrolman, mountain manager and ski instructor.
RIVER RUN
The runs first developed on Baldy, which opened in December 1939, were named after geographical features. Those include Ridge, River Run and Canyon.
- COLLEGE—Shortly after it was developed, Sun Valley began to host ski races for college ski teams to help sell skiing over Christmas vacation. Though the races were not held on College, the run was named to promote visits by collegiate skiers.
- ROCK GARDEN—The most obvious source of inspiration for this name is the run’s southeastern exposure, where snow melts relatively fast, exposing rocks. However, the name may also derive from a section of the original Harriman Cup race course, which was held in 1937 and 1938 on Durrance Mountain, behind the Sawtooth National Recreation Area headquarters north of Ketchum. After racers skied down the mountain’s main bowl, they were funneled into a rocky section called Rock Garden. The race was moved to the Warm Springs side of Baldy in 1939 and to the River Run side in 1941. That course included Ridge, Rock Garden and Exhibition. Durrance Mountain was named after Dick Durrance, who won the race three times.
- EXHIBITION—Soon to become famous as a showcase for expert skiers, the run was named for its location under the lift. When Baldy opened, the Exhibition single chair was part of the only route to the top. One of the lift’s towers and four of its chairs have been refurbished and installed in front of the Lift Tower Lodge, at the southern entrance to Ketchum.
- CUT-OFF—When Baldy was first developed, skiers descending Ridge had to continue down Rock Garden. Cut-off was made to give skiers an alternate route to Canyon and the Roundhouse restaurant.
- HOLIDAY—That name was the winner in a trail-naming contest held among employees when the run was cut in 1956.
- BLUE GROUSE—The large, dark ground bird is common on Baldy and throughout the Sawtooth National Forest.
- 42ND STREET—Actually the lower segment of Mid River Run, this trail funnels skiers on most of the River Run side of the mountain to the base there. Due to its congested nature late in the day, Hofstetter named it after the street he had once stayed on in New York City.
- OLYMPIC—Named in honor of the 1948 Winter Olympics in St. Moritz, Switzerland, held the year the run was cut.
- COLD SPRINGS—Named after the springs that are now contained in a small building on the run. The water is pumped uphill for use at the Roundhouse restaurant.
WARM SPRINGS
This side of the mountain is named after Warm Springs Creek, which flows by the base and has numerous hot springs in it. Skiers getting on the lift can often smell the sulfur from Guyer Hot Springs, just upstream. In addition to the Warm Springs Run, ski runs on this side of the mountain include:
- LIMELIGHT—This run was the original lift line for a chairlift built to the top in 1965. Skiers were “in the limelight” as they descended the steep and narrow bump run under the lift. The run was widened after the current lift line was cut in 1988 for the Challenger high-speed quad.
- INTERNATIONAL—Originally called Steilhang when it was cut in 1939, the run was reconfigured in 1960. Hofstetter gave it its current name to honor international-level downhill races held there in the early 1960s.
- FLYING SQUIRREL—Named by Hofstetter when the run was cut in 1965. “Flying squirrels came out of the tops of the trees,” he said. “They looked like huge bats.”
- ARNOLD’S RUN—Named in 2001 for frequent Sun Valley skier Arnold Schwarzenegger. It had originally been called Flying Maid, a name given by Hofstetter in honor of two young women from Seattle who worked as maids at Sun Valley. He said the women often hiked on Baldy and frequently stopped to visit with the men cutting the run. One day, he said, they realized with a panic that they were late for work, and crew members watched the maids bounding downhill to get back to Sun Valley on time.
- PICABO’S STREET—Named after former Sun Valley Ski Team racer Picabo Street, who won a gold medal in super G in the 1998 Olympics in Nagano, Japan, and a silver medal in downhill in the 1994 Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway. The run had previously been called Plaza because it was the widest cut run on the mountain.
- GREYHAWK—Mountain employees say they’ve assumed trail crew members saw a gray hawk fly out of the trees when the run was being cut, similar to what happened at Flying Squirrel.
- COZY—Before the run was cut, Sun Valley Company owner Earl Holding told mountain manager Max McKinnon that he wanted a run there that gave him the same “cozy” feeling he got skiing on Seattle Ridge. McKinnon honored the request, and gave him the name to boot.
- HEMINGWAY—Named for writer Ernest Hemingway, who made frequent visits to the area beginning in 1939. Between hunting and fishing trips, Hemingway wrote parts of “For Whom the Bell Tolls,” “Islands in the Stream” and “A Moveable Feast” here. In 1959, Hemingway bought a house in Ketchum, where he lived until he shot himself there in 1961.
- BRICK’S ISLAND—“Brick” was the nickname of a Sun Valley snowcat driver named Gary Grant, who was killed while on a machine doing summer trail construction at another ski area.
SEATTLE RIDGE
The area was named after a group of skiers from Seattle who regularly hiked up the ridge from Broadway and skied the backside before the lift was built in 1976.
- GRETCHEN’S GOLD—Named for Gretchen Fraser, who won a gold medal in slalom in the 1948 Olympics in St. Moritz, Switzerland. Fraser was the first American Alpine skier to win an Olympic gold medal. She had trained at Sun Valley and later worked for Union Pacific Railroad, the original owner of the resort, as a public relations assistant.
- MUFFY’S MEDALS—Named for former Sun Valley Ski Team racer Muffy Davis, who won three gold medals in the 2002 Paralympics and a silver medal in the 1998 Paralympics. Davis had just been named to the U.S. Ski Team’s development squad when she broke her back during a training run on Bald Mountain in 1989. The accident left her without the use of her legs.
- CHRISTIN’S SILVER—Named for former Sun Valley Ski Team racer Christin Cooper, who won a silver medal in giant slalom in the 1984 Olympics in Sarajevo.
- LEIGH LANE—Actress Janet Leigh was a frequent visitor and part-time resident of Sun Valley since 1963, and wrote a historical novel about the resort’s early years called House of Destiny. The cat track across Seattle Ridge to Broadway was named in her honor after she died in 2004 at age 77.
- BYRON’S PARK—Named for Byron Cady, a Sun Valley ski instructor who disappeared while rafting the Salmon River. Presumably he fell in the river while scouting at high water.
- BROADWAY—Named for the famed New York City boulevard, due to its function as a major artery for skiers exiting the Bowls.
FRENCHMAN’S
The old Frenchman’s Mine was located just downhill from where the lower terminal of the Frenchman’s chairlift now stands. The shaft was filled in when the lift was built in 1995. Several of the runs in the area—Au Jus, Can Can and French Dip—follow the French theme.
- GRADUATE—It comes after College.
- JANSS PASS—Named for Bill Janss, head of the Janss Corporation, which owned Sun Valley from 1964 to 1977.
THE BOWLS
- MAYDAY BOWL—Instructor Florian Haemmerle, who taught skiing at Sun Valley from its opening in 1936 until the mid 1960s, organized a slalom race on the bowl on May 4, 1938—St. Florian’s Day. Haemmerle’s widow, Bebe Haemmerle, said the race was for instructors who had decided not to return to Austria for the summer, and was won by her husband. “He stuck his pole in the snow and said, ‘I proclaim that this is Mayday!’” she said.
- CHRISTMAS BOWL and EASTER BOWL—After Haemmerle christened Mayday Bowl, other instructors followed the holiday theme in naming the two nearby bowls.
- LOOKOUT BOWL—Named for the U.S. Forest Service fire lookout built on the top of Bald Mountain in 1941. The building is still there but is now used only as a radio repeater station.
- LEFTY BOWL—Originally, this was the farthest bowl to the left (looking up from the bottom) that could be skied without getting into thick trees. Trees near the bottom of the bowls farther to the left have since been cleared.
- KAITLYN’S BOWL (previously Farout Bowl)—Well, it’s pretty far out. It was renamed after Olympic gold medalist Kaitlyn Farrington.
SIGI’S BOWL—Named after former Sun Valley Ski School Director Sigi Engl. Originally from Austria, Engl served as ski school director from 1952 to 1975. ￼
