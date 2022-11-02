With people flowing in and out of this area all the time, it can be hard to establish a community. Sometimes people treat Sun Valley more like an idea than an actual place. However, the locals are as real as anyone.
The theme for this year’s Economic Summit is “Quality of Place.” But what does that actually mean?
Casey Mott has lived in the Wood River Valley off and on for 30 years.
“Quality of place is determined by many factors—scenic beauty, recreational offerings, cultural opportunities—all of which the Wood River Valley has in abundance,” Mott said. “But nothing is more important to “Quality of Place” than the people who make up a community, and our community is especially blessed in that department.”
Now, he fights for local art at The Argyros Performing Arts Center in Ketchum, planning community performances.
“One of the things that has struck me most is to see how, despite lots of change over the years, the essential ‘quality of place’ here has remained consistent, and exceptionally high,” Mott said. “There will always be a tension, as there is in many communities, between ‘growth and change’ on the one hand and ‘let’s keep things the way they were’ on the other. But I think this community has done a pretty great job of balancing those powerful competing forces.”
For local art gallery owner Yanna Lantz, “quality of place” is comparable to “quality of life.”
“It’s the inherent perks or turn-offs of where you live, including the infrastructure, community, culture and environment,” Lantz said.
She came to the Wood River Valley eight years ago because the quality of life was better than any other she had seen.
“I still feel that way today,” Lantz said. “To be able to commune with nature while being surrounded by a caring, compassionate community who are culturally inclined and having access to incredible resources, facilities and world-class arts of every kind makes this place extremely special.”
However, some changes in the past two years make Lantz worry about the longevity of this community.
“Simply put, if younger folks can’t afford to live and work here, our community’s future will be compromised,” she said.
Brooke Pace McKenna, co-executive director of The Hunger Coalition (a Bellevue-based nonprofit organization helping bring food to people in need), believes quality of place and quality of life are separate concepts.
“’The ‘quality of place’ in the Wood River Valley hasn’t changed for decades; it’s still a beautiful and desirable place to live,” McKenna said. “What has changed is the quality of life for those of us living here, and who has access to which privileges that come with living here. There’s always been a divide between haves and have nots, but generally a person could have similar life experiences despite economic circumstances.
“But now, with one of the highest levels of income inequality in America, we have more displaced families and people living in really difficult situations who are completely excluded from the life of privilege enjoyed by their neighbors.”
Kristin McMahon, communications manager of The Hunger Coalition, offered her thoughts.
“The views are timeless, but conditions for our working class have grown increasingly tough,” McMahon said. “Between the housing crisis, high cost of living and stagnant wages, fewer and fewer regular folks are able to enjoy the quality of this place we call home. I’m hopeful our community will rise to the times and take action to make life more livable for local people.”
To Jen Smith, executive director of the Sawtooth Botanical Garden, “Quality of Place” means a whole lot.
“It means proximate access to outdoor spaces that are wild, clean and relatively people-free,” Smith said. “It means having good neighbors who care about and respect the community. It means access to arts and culture. It means a community that celebrates diverse views and encourages civil debate. It means following the Golden Rule. It means embracing all ages and abilities in an equitable and fair way. It means beauty and love.”
On the topic of whether that’s getting better or worse in the Wood River Valley, she couldn’t say.
“They are indeed changing, and that’s no surprise,” Smith said. “This is a wonderful place with, by and large, mostly wonderful people. The only constant in life is change and embracing that change while helping those willing to find the magic and specialness here upon their arrival is a challenge I welcome.” ￼
