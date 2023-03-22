What exactly does a movie producer do? Nina Yang Bongiovi leads by example

Nina Yang Bongiovi did not get into the movie business to be on camera.
“I love the fact that you are behind the scenes putting deals together,” the producer said. “You’re the glue that holds the production together.”
She wouldn’t even play an extra when an indie set required it.
“If you’re thinking producing is glamorous, don’t do it,” Yang Bongiovi laughed.
She rarely set foot on a red carpet until she met Octavia Spencer. While promoting “Fruitvale Station,” the Academy-Award winning actress encouraged Yang Bongiovi to join panels.
She remembers Spencer telling her, “As a woman of color, you need to be in front of it, so you can show other little girls of color that they can do it too.”
So, Yang Bongiovi came onstage with director Ryan Coogler and star Michael B. Jordan at a Directors Guild of America event.
“After the screening, there were young women of color lining up for me to talk to me, not to Michael B. Jordan,” Yang Bongiovi laughed.
The juggernaut producer of “Dope” and “Passing” is coming to the Sun Valley Film Festival (SVFF), where Variety will honor her with the Creative Impact in Producing Award.
Born in Taiwan, Yang Bongiovi’s parents moved to Los Angeles to give her an American education.
“As you grow up in an Asian family, you’re not allowed to pursue entertainment as your career,” Yang Bongiovi said. “It’s really traditional career choices that are placed in front of us. You’ve got to get good grades, and you have to become an attorney or a doctor or an accountant or a scientist. Never, for one moment, I thought that I could be in this business.”
Working in Hong Kong after graduation, she came to appreciate every member of the crew.
“It wasn’t glamorous,” Yang Bongiovi said. “I went there because I couldn’t get into Hollywood at all—I had no connection.”
She worked in martial arts films, a genre she’s loved since she was a kid. Hong Kong filmmaking moves at a “very, very fast pace,” she said, and on set, she learned to make quick decisions under pressure.
In those years, she came to understand the duty of a producer.
“When things go wrong, you gotta own it and take responsibility,” Yang Bongiovi said.
But she was also influenced by what the films lacked. She remembers thinking, “If they really had a really great script, imagine how great this could be. When I go back to the states, my focus is on really wonderful writing, because that’s the blueprint of it all.”
With her creative partner Forest Whitaker, Yang Bongiovi created “Significant Productions.”
“Our mandate for the company is to champion auteur storytellers focusing on narratives of color, focusing on historically excluded stories,” Yang Bongiovi said. “We want to serve the audience different flavors of films we haven’t seen and that can fulfill certain voids in the marketplace.”
On Friday, March 31, at 10 a.m., she will participate in one of the festival’s Coffee Talks for free.
“To talk about producing in the film realm is something that I love doing because all I know is film producing,” Yang Bongivoi said. “To be able to share knowledge with folks that producing is a real sustainable career is great.
“To have a platform to talk about what real producers do is cool, because a lot of times the focus isn’t on the producing side, the focus is usually on writers, directors and actors.”
Yang Bongiovi believes that the label “producer” has become bastardized.
“The producing title is so convoluted. It’s been given away so frivolously and so often ... that people don’t understand what it is. It dilutes our value and what we bring to the table,” Yang Bongiovi said. “True producers are the nuts and bolts that take an idea all the way to distribution with a filmmaker and a screenplay.”
Personally, the job sits at the intersection of art and commerce.
“If you’re a producer that only goes for commercial viability in the business, you will lose touch with artists and creators,” Yang Bongiovi said. “But there are those that only want to dwell in the creative and artistry, which is amazing, but as a producer, you really have to understand the business.”
Sometimes, the role means telling filmmakers hard truths on what works and what doesn’t.
“Finding the right filmmaker to collaborate with is critical,” Bongiovi said. “I love working with first time feature directors, because many of them have this hunger and drive and something to prove.”
That’s why she is drawn to filmmakers with art-house nuance and big-budget ambitions. She met Ryan Coogler while he was in the graduate program at USC.
“He was like an old soul in a 23 year old,” Yang Bongiovi said.
She watched some of his student films and was “emotionally blown away by how stunning they were.”
“They were no budget, very simple movies but exuded so much,” she said. “He’s a true storyteller.”
In a meeting, Coogler told them his first feature would be “Fruitvale Station,” the true life story of Oscar Grant, a young Black man killed by police in 2009.
“Realizing all the odds that are against him in the business, we got to support him. We got to protect him. We made sure he got to tell his story,” Yang Bongiovi said. “People thought we were crazy that we wanted to bet on the first time filmmaker.”
They filmed on a lot of the real Oakland streets Grant walked.
“We knew what we were going into. It was heavy. It’s still heavy,” Yang Bongiovi said. “There are so many moments where we would cry on set. There are moments where we would take moments of silence to pray together, because we had a higher purpose.”
She remembers Whitaker saying Coogler was going to be a big voice of his generation.
“Lo and behold, he shifted the culture of Hollywood,” Yang Bongiovi said.
Coogler went on to direct smash hits like “Black Panther” and “Creed.”
“Seeing him rise makes me incredibly proud,” Yang Bongiovi said.
At Sundance, Coogler was given the Visionary Award on the 10 year anniversary of “Fruitvale.” He named Significant Productions as one of the three institutions that shaped him.
“He remains the same humble, incredible human being, regardless of all his success, fame and fortune,” Yang Bongiovi.
After “Fruitvale Station,” they were offered countless police brutality projects.
“A lot of times a marketplace tries to follow certain trends, but we want to keep pivoting into something that’s different, that we haven’t seen,” Yang Bongiovi said.
She also helped launch the movie career of radical musician-turned-director Boots Riley.
“He’s like a Michel Gondry. He is in that world of a Spike Jonze, where they can do anything they want,” Yang Bongiovi said.
Riley’s debut, “Sorry to Bother You,” is an absurdist dissection of capitalism.
“It was so revolutionary that we didn’t want to censor its brilliance and creativity,” Yang Bongiovi said.
Everyone else turned down the script until it landed on her desk.
“Somebody with a really singular vision, somebody that wanted to do something that was extraordinary, that hasn’t been done—it was a big risk,” Yang Bongiovi said. “As a producer, we put our reputation on the line and vouch for first time feature filmmakers.”
Luckily, Yang Bongiovi had a proven track record. When she told the financiers they didn’t need to read the brain-melting script, they trusted her.
The movie ended up performing well. Filmmakers have come up to her and said the movie changed their life.
“They realized they can think out of the box,” Yang Bongiovi said. “It could be non-formulaic and it could work.”
The production designer of “Sorry to Bother You” went to work on “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” which recently swept the Oscars.
“That, to me,” she said, “is breaking ground for new storytellers to do it their way.” ￼
