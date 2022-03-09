Welcome to the wedding boom

During the COVID-19 pandemic, weddings across the world were postponed or downright canceled in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus. Although thousands of couples may have been forced to push back their weddings, COVID certainly didn’t stop them from getting engaged or planning future festivities.
Now, with effective vaccines readily available and many major metropolitan areas across the globe easing their COVID restrictions, couples are springing into action to finally tie the knot.
Experts expect wedding demand in 2022 to be the highest it has been in over three decades, with 2.47 million weddings scheduled for this year, according to a study by the Wedding Report, an industry publication. Nearly 20% of all the weddings scheduled for 2021 were rescheduled for some time in 2022, the study found. With this massive jump in weddings scheduled for 2022, it seems that couples are finally fed up with waiting to get hitched.
The forecast for weddings in 2022 reveals some familiar trends that have become popular during the pandemic as well as a few new ones. While 2020 and 2021 saw many people scale back their ceremonies, 2022 is the year to go big.
Amanda Seaward of Bellevue-based Absolute Weddings said that couples’ habits have definitely changed since March of 2020. The pandemic brought a lot of elopements and small “micro-weddings,” Seaward said, but she’s seeing that trend reverse. Destination weddings and multi-day events are on the rise, further signs that pandemic-related concerns are starting to subside. After two years of restrictions, guest lists are getting longer—and, coupled with surging demand, the bill is getting larger. After a dip in 2020, the cost of a wedding rebounded past pre-pandemic averages last year, hitting $28,000 nationwide, not counting the engagement ring, according to a survey by The Knot, a wedding vendor clearinghouse. (Averaging $16,000, Idaho weddings tended to be less expensive, the study found.)
While worry may be decreasing, some local and state regulations remain in place. At the time of this writing, Blaine County still mandates the wearing of a mask in public areas. Most local planners reported that their clients have been diligent about rules and regulations. Jennifer Franklin of 208 Images & Media said that hand-washing stations and masks have been staples at weddings over the last two years, and she expects that will continue in 2022. Seaward noted one wedding last year provided rapid tests for every guest and staff member.
Specifics aside, the pandemic pulled more ceremonies outdoors—and operators don’t expect that to change when restrictions subside. Sun Valley’s reputation as a destination wedding location has always brought a sizable amount of couples to the area. With outdoor venues all around, the pandemic did little to slow things down, planners say. Per weddingwire.com, an industry website, barns and farms were the most common venue for weddings in 2020, second only to staying home in 2021. Sun Valley doesn’t have quite as many barn and farm venues as other rural areas; here, private residences tend to be more popular alternatives, with plenty already booked for the year to come.
Food and beverage trends probably won’t change much from last year to this one, either. Around here, couples typically look for locally sourced seasonal fare. At the bar, they’ll often get personal, crafting specialty cocktails highlighting their unique taste or story. One example: a sidecar with the addition of the bride’s favorite fruit juice, named after her and her spouse’s first shared vehicle. Snap a photo and post it with the already-popular wedding hashtag, which remains a staple of ceremonies in 2022. Another fun trend seeing a lot of traction is the inclusion of late night food trucks, Seaward said. After a couple hours of dancing and drinking, chicken tenders and fries are often met with more fervor than the earlier sit-down meal.
“Whether it’s the Tater Trailer, the Haven food truck or Road Bars, which is a portable bar company, there are a lot of good choices,” said Seaward.
If there is one thing couples that want to get married in Sun Valley should bring to the table, it’s flexibility. With the backlog of delayed ceremonies sweeping through, that’s truer now than ever. Venues and vendors may be booked for the typical Saturday night soirée, planners say, meaning more ceremonies are taking place on less traditional days. It’s not unusual to see a Friday or Sunday wedding as couples scramble to fit into whatever open slot they can.
Not to worry: if early indications reveal anything about weddings in 2022, it’s that they’ll be big. After years of waiting, the delay has given lots of couples all the more reason to go all-in. Now, the only thing to do is sit back and wait for the fun to begin. ￼
