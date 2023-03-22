Welcome back to Hollywood’s original ski Shangri-La for another year of engaging films, inspiring coffee talks and unforgettable parties.
VENUES
SVFF Box Office and Theater at The Argyros Performing Arts Center
120 Main St. South, Ketchum
Box Office Hours: Tuesday, March 28: 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. | Wednesday, March 29 - Saturday, April 1: 9:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m. | Sunday, April 2: 9:00 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Located in the heart of Ketchum, this is your hub for Coffee Talks, films and more! This is also the Box Office location where you pick up Festival passes and tickets.
Sun Valley Opera House
1 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley
Experience our incredible film slate and captivating Q&A’s at this historic Sun Valley staple.
Festival HQ
Presented by National Geographic
200 N Main St., Ketchum
Hours: Thursday, March 30 - Saturday, April 1: 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
Open to Patron, Insider and Festival passholders
Pop into the Festival Headquarters between screenings for light bites and beverages throughout the day. Enjoy curated Panels and Salons at the National Geographic sponsored lounge. Is it leisure you desire? Play games on our patio or chat with other filmgoers and filmmakers over a Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktail. This Festival staple is not to be missed.
Green Room at the Bailey Studio
Upstairs in the Bailey Theater at the Argyros Performing Arts Center
120 Main St. South, Ketchum
Wednesday March, 29: 4:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m | Thursday, March 30 - Saturday, April 1: 9:00 a.m. - 7:30 p.m | Sunday, April 2: 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
Open to Patron and Insider passholders
Patron and Insider passholders are invited to refresh and relax in our exclusive lounge with snacks, charging stations, and comfortable seating. The Green Room at the Bailey Theater is conveniently located upstairs in the Argyros theater, so you can grab a cocktail for the road before a Coffee Talk or sip a bloody Mary while taking in the stunning view of Baldy Mountain at your leisure.
The Casino Bar
220 N Main St., Ketchum
Join us at the Rising Star party honoring Sophie Thatcher to shoot pool and find out why The Casino is a local favorite.
Whiskey’s
251 N Main St., Ketchum
You can’t come to Sun Valley without experiencing Whiskey’s. Lucky for you, we’ve got the Awards Bash and the Pioneer Party for your enjoyment at this iconic location.
PASSES AND TICKETS
Buy passes and tickets online at sunvalleyfilmfestival.org or in person at the Box Office. All passes will be available for pick up at the Box Office starting Tuesday, March 28.
Please remember: Priority access is how we thank those who make the Festival possible. Patron passholders receive First priority and front-of-the line access. Insider (first priority), Festival (level-two access) and Film (level-three access) passholders get tiered access in respective order before individual ticket holders. For priority entry, passholders must arrive 30 minutes before any event.
Passes are singular and non-transferable. Admission to SVFF parties is limited to those 21 and over.
Patron Pass » $2,500
These supporters enjoy concierge access to ensure their experience is top notch. These supporters have first priority access to all Festival films, Coffee Talks, parties and panels, and an open invitation to hang at Festival HQ and the Green Room at the Bailey Studio. The Patron Pass also includes an invitation to the coveted Vision Dinner, a commemorative Festival jacket, premium gift bag, public recognition and a $1,250 tax deduction.
Insider Pass » $1,000
Get the inside scoop with an invitation to our Opening Celebration and first priority access to all Festival films, Coffee Talks, parties and panels. Insiders also have an open invitation to Festival HQ and the Green Room at the Bailey Studio and receive a premium gift bag.
Festival Pass » $500
Your ticket to the heart and soul of the Festival, passholders have level-two access to all Festival films, Coffee Talks, parties and panels, as well as to Festival HQ.
Film Pass » $200
For the true film lover, Film passholders have level-three access to all Festival films plus prioritized access to Coffee Talks and select special events.
Student Pass » $75
Aimed at high school and college students, SVFF Student passes include admission to five Festival films, the Screenwriters Lab, the Sun Valley Jr. Film Competition Screening and Reception, plus prioritized access to Coffee Talks.
Individual Film Tickets » $15
We want to keep the Festival as accessible as possible. The best way to ensure entry is with a pass. Limited individual tickets can be purchased online or at the Box Office, but do not guarantee admission. Ticket holders will be seated after passholders with space permitting in order of arrival to the venue.
