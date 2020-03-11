It’s our ninth year! Read more to get the 411 on how to have the ultimate fête.
Venues
Sun Valley Film Festival box office and theater at The Argyros Performing Arts Center
120 Main St. S., Ketchum
Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to noon
Pick up passes, buy individual tickets and see films!
Sun Valley Opera House
1 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley
John A. and Carole O. Moran Lecture Hall at The Community Library
415 Spruce Ave. N., Ketchum
Sun Valley Film Festival HQ at the Warfield
Presented by National Geographic
280 N. Main St., Ketchum
Thursday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Relax and mingle with filmmakers. Enjoy engaging panels with lunch and drinks. Open to Insiders and Festival Passholders all day. Open to Party Passholders after 3.
HQ guest perks include coffee, lunch and complimentary wine, beer, spirits and coffee. National Geographic Salon with industry insiders.
Tito’s Handmade Vodka Filmmaker Loft
Upstairs at Whiskey Jacques’, 251 N. Main St., Ketchum
Thursday, Friday & Saturday
Get a taste of the good stuff. Have Tito’s Handmade Vodka your way as you attend the Screenwriters Lab and Shop Talk panels. Food and other drinks available for purchase from Whiskey Jacques’. See events schedule for specific times and details.
Whiskey Jacques’
251 N. Main St., Ketchum
Thursday, Friday and Saturday
As the go-to party hub with nightly live music, Whiskey Jacques’ helps us put the “fest” in Festival for our Thursday night Sorry I Like To Party party, Friday’s Main Street Salutes a Legend party and Saturday night Sun Valley Film Festival Awards Bash.
Passes and tickets
Buy passes online or at the box office. Pick up pre-ordered passes at the box office.
Please remember: Priority access is how we thank those who make the festival possible. Patrons of the festival always get front-of-the line access. Insiders, Festival, Party and Film Passholders get tiered access before individual ticketholders. For priority entry, Patrons and Passholders must arrive 30 minutes before any event.
Passes are singular and nontransferable. All parties are 21-plus.
Insiders Pass: $1,000
Gold-priority admission to unlimited films, Festival Opening Reception (invite only), Meet the Filmmaker Reception, Screenwriters Lab, Coffee Talks, Thursday night Sorry I Like To Party party, Friday night Pioneer Party, Saturday night Sun Valley Film Festival Awards Bash and Festival HQ access with Salon and lunch. Complimentary festival gift bag, wine, beer and spirits.
Festival Pass: $500
Platinum-priority admission to unlimited films, Screenwriters Lab, Coffee Talks, Thursday night Sorry I Like To Party party, Friday night Pioneer Party, Saturday night Sun Valley Film Festival Awards Bash and Festival HQ access with Salon and lunch. Complimentary wine, beer and spirits.
Party Pass: $200
Silver-priority admission to Thursday night Sorry I Like To Party party, Friday night Pioneer Party, Saturday night Sun Valley Film Festival Awards Bash and Festival HQ access after 3 p.m. with complimentary wine, beer and spirits.
Film Pass: $200
Silver-priority admission to unlimited films, Screenwriters Lab and Coffee Talks.
Individual film tickets and Screenwriters Lab: $15
We want to keep the festival as accessible as possible. The best way to ensure entry is with a pass. Limited individual tickets can be purchased online or at the box office, but do not guarantee admission. Ticketholders will be seated in order of arrival to the venue. Any further open seats will be released cash-only at the venue minutes before start time.
