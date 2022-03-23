As we enter our second decade of film festing, we can’t wait to welcome you for curated films, unforgettable parties and inspiring visionaries here in Hollywood’s original ski Shangri-La. Here’s the 411 on how to have the ultimate film fête this year.
VENUES
SVFF Box Office and Theater at The Argyros Performing Arts Center
120 Main St. South, Ketchum
Box Office Hours: Tuesday, March 29, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. | Wednesday through Saturday, March 30-April 2, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. | Sunday, April 3, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Your hub for passes, tickets, festival merchandise, films and more!
Sun Valley Opera House
1 Sun Valley Road, Sun Valley
John A. and Carole O. Moran Lecture Hall at The Community Library
415 Spruce Ave., Ketchum
SVFF HQ
Presented by National Geographic Documentary Films
200 North Main St., Ketchum
Hours: Thursday-Saturday, March 31-April 2, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Open to Patron, Insiders and Festival Passholders
Headquarters is back and better than ever! Select passholders are welcome to take a break from the films, grab a snack, and chat with other filmgoers. Enjoy the patio or cozy up inside with a Tito’s cocktail or other options from our bar.
The Green Room
Upstairs in the Bailey Theater at The Argyros Performing Arts Center
120 Main St. South, Ketchum.
Thursday, March 31 through Saturday, April 2, 9 a.m-10 p.m. and Sunday, April 3, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Open to Patron and Insiders passholders, except during select private events.
New this year! Patrons and Insiders are invited to refresh and relax in our exclusive Green Room with snacks, charging stations, and comfortable seating. Sip a Bloody Mary before a Coffee Talk or simply take in the stunning view of Bald Mountain from the welcoming balcony.
The Casino Bar
220 North Main St., Ketchum
Thursday, March 31, at 9 p.m.
Rising Star Party honoring the cast of Outer Banks
Open to Patron, Insiders, and Festival passholders. Cover at the door for the general public.
Whiskey’s
251 North Main St., Ketchum
SVFF Awards Bash
Presented by Tito’s Handmade Vodka
Saturday, April 2, at 10 p.m.
Open to Patron, Insiders, and Festival passholders.
PASSES AND TICKETS
Buy passes and tickets online or in person at the Box Office. All passes must be picked up at the Box Office.
COVID-19 Information: The Argyros Performing Arts Center requires that all guests (over the age of 12) show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 upon picking up passes or utilizing individual film tickets. Valid forms of proof include your CDC Vaccination Record Card or a copy (paper or digital) thereof. Alternatively, you may provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of showtime.
Please remember: Priority access is how we thank those who make the Festival possible. Patron passholders receive Platinum priority and always get front-of-the line access. Insiders (Gold priority), Festival (Silver priority) and Film (Silver priority) passholders get tiered access in order before individual ticket holders. For priority entry, Patrons and Passholders must arrive 30 minutes before any event.
Passes are singular and non-transferable. All parties are 21 and over.
Patron Pass » $2,500
Platinum-priority admission to: Unlimited Films, Festival HQ, Apres at HQ, The Green Room, Patron Opening Party, Sneak Peek with Souza, Rising Star Party, Pioneer Party at HQ, Vision Dinner, SVFF Awards Bash, Bloody Mary Wrap Party, Premium Gift Bag, Festival Commemorative Jacket. Includes Virtual Screenings.
Insiders Pass » $1,000
Gold-priority admission to: Unlimited Films, Festival HQ, Apres at HQ, The Green Room, Patron Opening Party, SneakPeek with Souza, Rising Star Party, Pioneer Party at HQ, SVFF Awards Bash, Bloody Mary Wrap Party. Includes Virtual Screenings.
Festival Pass » $500
Silver-priority admission to: Unlimited Films, Festival HQ, Apres at HQ, Pioneer Party at HQ, SVFF Awards Bash. Includes Virtual Screenings.
Film Pass » $200
Silver-priority admission to: Unlimited films and Coffee Talks. Includes Virtual Screenings.
Individual Film Tickets » $15
We want to keep the festival as accessible as possible. The best way to ensure entry is with a pass. Limited individual tickets can be purchased online or at the Box Office, but do not guarantee admission. Ticket holders will be seated after passholders with space permitting in order of arrival to the venue.
