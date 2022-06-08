The Sun Valley Wellness Festival celebrates its 25th Anniversary with the theme of “Coming Home”—coming home to the feeling one has when finally coming into oneself. It is the beat after the exhale. It is the knowing that growth and change are constant, and the answer to the challenges ahead lie in being true to oneself. The Festival speakers and presenters have all reflected on this theme, and you will see it woven throughout the 50-plus events taking place over the four days of the Festival. To honor the 25th Anniversary of the Sun Valley Wellness Festival, we ask you to open your heart and celebrate Coming Home.
The Sun Valley Wellness Festival has matured and grown to a proportion of worldwide interest. Community has always been at the heart of the Festival. It began on a local level with the minds and passions of a few individuals and a survey sent out by the Sun Valley/Ketchum Chamber & Visitors Bureau, headed by Carol Waller, asking local residents what they wanted to see happening in the Valley and what would be a good fit for the community and for boosting tourism during a slow season. The term “Wellness” was at the forefront, and the rest is history. The Chamber, Chapter One Bookstore, Elkhorn Resort, and a small group of local wellness advocates and practitioners came together to stage and implement their first Sun Valley Wellness Festival in the spring of 1997. This year’s event builds itself on the visions, hard work, passions and courage of those who have stepped to the forefront to support, maintain, dream, encourage, and commit to the wellness of our community and world. The Cheryl Welch Thomas Scholarship Fund was established this year to honor Thomas as a key festival founder and tireless supporter of the Festival. The Cheryl Welch Thomas Scholarship Fund offers partial and full attendance scholarships to those who are in need and apply.
This year’s scope of speakers and presenters is exceptional with the impactful, thought-provoking messages, insights and joys they bring to us at this present time:
J. Ivy, award-winning poet, recording artist, songwriter, author and 2022 Grammy Nominee for Best Spoken Word Album, opens the Festival Friday evening. John Legend referred to him as “a brilliant man with an incredible voice and a way with words.”
Finian Makepeace is the co-founder of Kiss the Ground and a thought-leader in the field of regenerative agriculture and soil health. He honors the Festival with his “calling” for people to change the world and heal our planet by using the ancient wisdom and the new science of regenerative agriculture, a system that can rapidly address key issues of drought, water security and other climate mitigation issues.
Navigating the most difficult parts of life—from grief and loss to anxiety, learning disabilities, mental health issues, addictions, trauma and relationship challenges—requires deep and profound wisdom, compassion, hard work, life experiences and connection. This year’s Festival brings to us the talents and gifts of Nora McInerny, a master storyteller about life’s most challenging moments, grief, loss and toxic positivity. Dr. Ellen Vora, psychiatrist and author of “The Anatomy of Anxiety: Understanding and Overcoming the Body’s Fear Response,” will be here, as well as Britt Frank, MSW, LSCSW, SEP, therapist, educator, and trauma specialist. Nicole Beurkins, Ph.D., holistic psychiatrist will speak to family mental wellness. Alan Pesky, Co-Founder of the Lee Pesky Learning Center and co-author with Claudia Aulum of the book “More to Life than More: A Misunderstanding, Loss, and Learning,” shares a poignant story of a family’s triumph over tragedy.
Andrea Owens, speaker, life coach and author, will speak about “Shame Resilience,” why shame is at the heart of many issues, including depression and addiction, and why knowing the steps of shame resilience is essential for mental health and recovery. Pirie Jones Grossman, author, speaker and podcast host, graces this year’s Festival with a zest for empowering women on how to reignite the second chapter of their lives. Darshana Avila, sex and intimacy coach, shows us how to lean into purpose and passion in intimacy, life and love.
Since its inception, David Pond, astrologer, author, speaker and workshop leader, has presented at the Sun Valley Wellness Festival. He will be here for its 25th Anniversary to share how planetary influences affect the state of the world and each one of us. The Sunday night keynote is Rick Doblin, Ph.D., founder and executive director of the nonprofit Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies and pioneering psychedelic clinical researcher. Harvard educated, Dr. Doblin addresses the research on the medical benefits of psychedelic-assisted therapy for PTSD and depression.
Cardiologists and New York Times bestselling authors Dr. Steven Gundry, and Dr. Alejandro Junger will reveal their studied insights into diet as the root of disease and its role in optimal health and longevity.
Festival Meadows, located on Sun Valley Road, is the home of the Experience Park. The wellness community comes together to share its creative talents with Festival attendees. Peruse a variety of booths offering wellness products, services, hands-on wellness practitioners and yoga classes. Rod Stryker, world-renowned yoga and meditation teacher and Adi Amar, yoga and meditation educator, will be part of the yoga and mindfulness Movement Experience. The Experience Park is free to the public and offers free yoga during the lunch hour in the park.
On behalf of this year’s Board of Directors, President Geneal Thompson, Chairman Nick Maricich, Vice President Aaron Stern, Secretary Brenda Powell, Treasurer Sam Wilke, Marya Hecht, Blair Lauren Brown, Allison Quistgard Scherer, Claudia Nanino, Tommy Rosen, and our Festival Director, Heather LaMonica Deckard, and Experience Park Coordinator, Tiffani Black, we invite you to come and join us for this “heartfelt” celebration.
“Seek those who light your flames.” —Rumi
Geneal Thompson is the president of the 2022 Sun Valley Wellness Festival.
