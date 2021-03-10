The COVID-19 pandemic forced couples in the Wood River Valley and everywhere to adjust or delay wedding plans, with many scaling down elaborate events to small, intimate ceremonies. But while venues, guest lists and honeymoon itineraries saw significant changes, at least one aspect of the wedding planning process remained largely the same for brides: picking out a wedding dress.
“It’s the one consistent piece where brides aren’t having to negotiate,” said Esther Williams, a Blaine County-based wedding planner and owner of For Such A Time Events. “With all the things that have been thrown at [brides and grooms]—whether they’ve had to uninvite guests, or change venues—the dress can stay the same.”
Molly and Bronwyn McGary of The Manor House, a bridal boutique in Ketchum, said they’ve seen many of their customers shrink their weddings this past year. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that the aesthetics or format of the wedding change.
“It’s all about the micro-wedding—still keeping all the traditional elements of a wedding, but scaling it back,” Molly McGary said.
Among those “traditional elements” is a dream dress.
“I don’t think they’re wanting to cut back on that part,” McGary said. “They’re still wanting to look beautiful and romantic.”
What brides are wearing
When it comes to bridal fashion in 2021, no single trend is dominating the industry, Williams said. Instead, variety is queen.
“There isn’t just one thing this season, like pantsuits, that people are doing,” Williams said.
The McGarys have seen short dresses grow in popularity, Molly said. Brides in the Wood River Valley have also demonstrated a preference for simple silhouettes, she noted, such as slip dresses.
“It’s all about that minimalistic, very modern look for brides,” she said.
Some brides opt to add some flair with a two-in-one option, pairing a simpler dress with an overskirt, lace jacket, or detachable train that can be removed for the reception. Another trend in 2021: capes.
“It’s about versatility,” McGary said. “I think girls are trying to be a little more economical as well.”
Other trends this year include low-backed dresses, deep V- or square-necks, and a subtle sparkle to add some low-key glamour.
How they’re accessorizing
The defining accessory of 2020 and 2021—a face mask to mitigate the spread of COVID-19—has also carried over into bridal fashion.
Some designers offer matching masks made from the same lace as their gowns; the McGarys work with a veil-maker who can create custom masks for brides.
Beyond the mask, many brides who shop at The Manor House are “still doing the traditional veil,” Molly McGary said. Hair accessories, like barrettes or other jewelry, are also popular.
Other brides may be branching out beyond the traditional accessories: In a recent local collaborative photoshoot by The Manor House, For Such A Time Events and other local vendors, wedding dresses were paired with less orthodox accessories, such as a scrunchie or colorful turquoise jewelry.
What they’re carrying
Brides have also begun to branch out when it comes to bouquets and floral arrangements, moving from more traditional flowers to an “eccentric, less structured” aesthetic. One approach may be taking a flower like anthurium—a “waxy, tropical-looking, vibrant flower,” as Williams describes it—and mixing it with dried flowers and greenery.
“They’re almost like pieces of artwork, which is the best way I can describe what the trend is for wedding flowers,” she said.
A more inclusive industry
There’s no one-size-fits-all trend when it comes to wedding fashion in 2021, Williams said—literally.
As the fashion industry has become increasingly size-inclusive, so has the bridal fashion industry.
“I think wedding dress brands and styles are merging to be more inclusive, to where wedding dress designers are taking note that they’re not only dressing size-two off-the-rack brides,” Williams said. “Plus-size brides are not having to limit their options.”
A growing acceptance of brides of all sizes within the bridal fashion industry could mean the start of a larger shift in mindset among brides preparing for their big day: embracing oneself as is, rather than feeling pressure to achieve an unattainable sense of perfection.
“All the bells and the whistles of making yourself fit the dress—losing weight for a wedding, etc.—these are just things that are not part of the wedding dress conversation anymore,” Williams said. “It’s buying a dress that adds to your beauty, not making the dress work for you.”
