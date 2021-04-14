Sawtooth Martial Arts of Hailey has been hosting Warrior Arts summer camps for the last 18 years. This year, the camps will be offered at the Gravity Fitness facility in Woodside subdivision.
Oliver Whitcomb, the owner and chief instructor of Sawtooth Martial Arts, has trained consistently in the art of Soo Bahk Do since 1979. Soo Bahk Do was the original martial art of ancient Korea.
Whitcomb’s two Warrior Arts camps run from June 21 to July 22, for ages 7-14.
“We use martial arts as a tool for optimizing health and performance in children, as well as improving discipline, coordination, flexibility, concentration and respect for self and others,” Whitcomb said.
Camps include traditional archery, tennis, brain optimization games, athletic performance enhancing skills and more. The camps cost $350 and are limited to 20 kids.
For more information go to gravityfitness-tennis.com or drop by the front desk of Gravity Fitness and Tennis at 1970 Woodside Blvd.
