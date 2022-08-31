Michael Olenick, winner of the 2022 Wagon Days poster competition, is—and always has been—obsessed with details.
“When I’m drawing something, I want to capture as much detail as possible,” he said. “Someone told me it looks like you could pick up the ax [in the poster] with your fingers right off the page. That’s a great compliment.”
Olenick’s artistic journey is a bit atypical. He is from a family of talented artists. His father was a woodworker and his sister paints acrylics. He began drawing at a young age. He kept at it through high school before taking what would end up being a very extended break from the practice.
“About seven to 10 years ago, I was in Hawaii, and at this point I hadn’t drawn in 35 years. Something reminded me that I used to be able to draw these awesome pictures, and I just decided to start drawing again.”
It’s clear that Olenick has an innate and masterfully refined sense for detail, especially considering his three-and-a-half decade sabbatical. The gnarled wood planks and shadowy wheel spokes are what first pulled him to draw this wagon, long before he planned on submitting it as a design for the Wagon Days poster.
“My wife and I were out for dinner right before Wagon Days last year, and there was a wagon sitting right outside the police station,” he said. “I noticed all the details on the sides and in the corners of the wagon and just thought it would be an interesting drawing.”
Olenick has drawings of “everything there is to draw in the Wood River Valley,” he said. This includes elk, deer, aspen trees, and mountain scapes, among other things.
“One of my favorite drawings is of the old circuit breaker from the 1800s that’s up in Boulder City,” he said.
Olenick has built a respectable career for himself as an artist in the Wood River Valley. Even with all the sales and accolades he has garnered, being selected as the Wagon Days poster artist is still a big deal to him.
“When I found out, I was pretty excited, because it’s a big deal,” he said. “Seeing some of the artwork from years past, whether it be photographs or paintings, to be right up there with those people is an honor.”
Olenick often draws pictures from the photographs he takes on hikes and walks through the area’s trails. He enjoys drawing early in the morning when it’s quiet. He will continue to practice this routine right up until Wagon Days, when he’ll take a break. Preparing for the festival? Not exactly.
“Well truth be told, I’ll be in Europe during Wagon Days, but for the people who will be here, I hope they enjoy themselves, and that it’s nice and cool,” he said with a laugh. ￼
