2022 wagon days poster.jpg

The 2022 Wagon Days poster

Michael Olenick, winner of the 2022 Wagon Days poster competition, is—and always has been—obsessed with details.

“When I’m drawing something, I want to capture as much detail as possible,” he said. “Someone told me it looks like you could pick up the ax [in the poster] with your fingers right off the page. That’s a great compliment.”

Olenick’s artistic journey is a bit atypical. He is from a family of talented artists. His father was a woodworker and his sister paints acrylics. He began drawing at a young age. He kept at it through high school before taking what would end up being a very extended break from the practice.

Tags

Load comments