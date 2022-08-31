Wagon Days
Express photo by Roland Lane

The Big Hitch Parade is the centerpiece of Wagon Days. Catch the one of the West’s largest non-motorized parades starting 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, in downtown Ketchum. Here’s your full guide to the entries.

1. Ketchum City Police

Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Ketchum Patrol Team Chief Jamie Shaw is starting the parade. The Ketchum and Sun Valley Police, Fire, and Street Departments play a vital role in making today a success.

19-09-04 p1 Wagon Days 35 Roland WF.jpg

The Americanas riding club, which has been performing for 35 years, marches down Sun Valley Road during the Wagon Days parade on Saturday. The lead riders ride “Roman,” on two horses at a time with a foot on each animal.
18-09-05 Wagon Days 8 Roland.jpg

Camels have been regular and popular participants in the Wagon Days Parade.
21-09-08 Wagon Days Bannock Tribe 1 Roland C.jpg

James Tone prepared his son Jon Marc Skunkcap to ride in the Wagon days parade, fitting him with a war bonnet that has been in his family for more than 100 years.
18-08-31 WD ehcapa.jpg

The EhCapa Bareback Riders will once again showcase in the Big Hitch Parade, which runs through Ketchum starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.
19-09-04 Wagon Days 3 Roland.jpg
