The Big Hitch Parade is the centerpiece of Wagon Days. Catch the one of the West’s largest non-motorized parades starting 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, in downtown Ketchum. Here’s your full guide to the entries.
1. Ketchum City Police
Blaine County Sheriff’s Office Ketchum Patrol Team Chief Jamie Shaw is starting the parade. The Ketchum and Sun Valley Police, Fire, and Street Departments play a vital role in making today a success.
2. David Ketchum American Legion Post 115
The David Ketchum Post American Legion Hall is a gathering place for veterans of America’s past and current wars. The post proudly counts among their number veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Gulf War and the recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. They still serve today in supporting Boys State, Girls State, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, American Legion baseball and provide assistance dogs for our wounded warriors.
3. Wagon Days Grand Marshals Paula and Keith Perry
The city of Ketchum honors the 2022 Wagon Days Grand Marshals Paula and Keith Perry. The beloved restaurateurs retired earlier this year after nearly 40 years of operating Perry’s Restaurant. Perry’s Restaurant was famous for its good food and cookies and, most importantly, as a place where everyone was welcomed with a warm, friendly smile.
Riding in the wagon with Keith and Paula are their daughter, Courtney, son-in-law Jake, their first grandchild Colt Taylor, and Dudley, the dachshund.
The Perry’s have supported countless valley nonprofits and fundraisers throughout the years. Keith served on the Blaine County Recreation District Board of Directors for 15 years and helped oversee projects such as Galena Lodge, the Harriman Trail and the bike path. He has served on the St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center board since 2004 and has been recently appointed as the Ketchum representative on the Blaine County Housing Authority. Paula has been a long-time participant and supporter of VAMPS, a cross-country ski program for women. Together the Perry’s supported youth programs such as the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation and Sun Valley Youth Hockey.
4. City of Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw
Bradshaw will be accompanied by his wife, Ivana. The city of Ketchum proudly presents Wagon Days Weekend.
5. The Lewis Family Coach
Horace Lewis began the “Ketchum Fast Freight Line” soon after the town was founded on Aug. 2, 1880. The Lewis Coach was gifted to Ketchum along with the Lewis Ore Wagons, featured in the parade. One hundred and forty years ago, this coach could often be found parked in front of the Lewis Family home, which is the present-day home to the Elephants Perch. Driving the Lewis Coach is Mike Swainston. Mike is the son of Nyle Swainston, one of the Wagon Days founders. A member of the Swainston family has pulled the Lewis Coach for over three decades. Riding in the wagon are members of the Swainston family, continuing their family tradition of participating in Wagon Days for 65 years.
6. City of Sun Valley
The mayor of Sun Valley, Peter Hendricks, and his wife Lisa-Marie Allen are riding in this wagon. This John Deere carriage dates from around 1900. The carriage was originally used to transport guests of the old Geyer Hot Springs Resort, now a Warm Springs neighborhood. Before Sun Valley Resort opened up the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain, there was the Guyer Hot Springs Resort. Built by a Civil War captain, it attracted Americans from all over wishing to emulate the European spa experience.
7. The Holding Landau Carriage
As tradition holds, Sun Valley Resort’s long-time owner Carol Holding is riding in the Sun Valley Resort phaeton. The Wagon Days parade is staged on Sun Valley Company property and would not be possible without their support.
Driving the phaeton is Calvin Chatfield, Sun Valley Horseman Center manager.
8. Wagon Days Sponsors
Please give a big Wagon Days thank you to sponsors Anderson Asphalt, Atkinson’s Market, Bigwood Bread, Despo’s, Idaho Mountain Express, Magelby Construction, RJK Entertainment and Zion’s Bank.
Their support has enabled entries from across the region to travel to Ketchum and participate in today’s parade.
9. Jose Heredia
Jose Heredia presenting the Mexican charro tradition. His presentation is a tribute to the tradition of Mexican cowboys, who were highly skilled horse riders and tamers. Originally from Michoacan, Mexico, Heredia learned roping from his father, who learned it from his. Heredia has continued this tradition by passing the skill to his son, Cesar.
10. Escaramuza Charra
The Escaramuza Charra is the only female equestrian event in the Mexican Charrerìa. The Escaramuza means “Skirmish,” consisting of a team riding horses choreographed to the rhythm of Mexican music. The women ride side saddle and wear traditional Mexican costumes, including sombreros, dresses and matching accessories.
11. Susie Q Ranch/Zions Bank
The ladies of the Blaine County Heritage Court are riding in the Suzie Q Ranch/Zions Bank wagon. Lady Larraine Davis of Carey, Lady Mary Ann Flaherty of Ketchum, Lady Betty Grant of Hailey, and Lady Nancy Kennette of Bellevue are the 2022 Blaine County Heritage Court. The Wagon is a 1870s Restored Livery Wagon from a stage stop in Nevada. It is owned by Harris and Amanda Simmons of the Susie Q Ranch and Zions Bank. It is pulled by brothers Max and Mike, seven and eight-year-old spotted drafts, and driven by Greg and Amy Peterson.
12. Jerome High School Ambush of Tigers Marching Unit
The Jerome High School “Ambush of Tigers” Marching Band, directed by Hiroshi Fukuoka, is excited to make its regular appearance at the Wagon Days Parade. The band has performed outside of Idaho in parades such as the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C., the Festival of Roses Parade in Portland, Oregon, and local parades such as Western Days Parade in Twin Falls and the Jerome County Fair Parade.
The band would like to thank the Jerome School District and Jerome High School Administration, the Jerome Music Boosters, family and friends for their continued support.
13. Donald Lappin, District 26 Independent State Senate Candidate
Donald Lappin is an independent candidate for Senate in District 26. He brings with him today a soapbox he built, not for himself but for all others to use. The soapbox has been used for voter registration drives, and to confront extremists. All are invited to speak their piece on the “world’s only known soapbox” after the parade at Ketchum’s Forest Service Park.
14. Americanas
The Idaho Mountain Express sponsors this entry.
The Americanas have been performing for 35 years and in over 500 performances. Throughout the years, they have had over 400 riders. They have been to Washington, D.C., three times and have performed at the Rose Parade. The lead riders are riding “Roman,” or two horses at a time with a foot on each horse.
15. Baby Camel, Sheep, and White Bison
Atkinsons’ Market sponsors these three entries
This group of youngsters live together and are fed on the bottle three times a day. Zippy is a six-month-old black-belly Barbados ram. Omar is a five-month-old male Bactrian camel. Bindi is a two-month-old female white bison. They are owned and cared for by Jeanie and Jeral Williams of Idaho Falls.
16. Humphrey and Clyde
Humphrey is a Dromedary camel. Clyde is a Bactrain camel. The humps are composed of fat, and not water, as often said. Dromedary camels have one hump. Bactrian camels have two humps. Camels have served as pack animals since ancient times. Their tolerance for cold, drought and high altitudes enabled travel along the Silk Road.
17. Floki the Mammoth Donkey
Father Ron, parish priest for the Wood River Valley, is riding an American Mammoth Jackstock.
Few breeds of livestock can claim they originated from the vision of a US President. The American Mammoth, however, can. George Washington believed the growth of the U.S. would require strong draft animals and began to cross-bred donkeys with superior qualities to develop the Mammoth breed. The Mount Vernon Estate still keeps a Mammoth Jackstock as a testament to Washington’s work to create this magnificent breed.
18. Idaho’s Grand Old Party
Republican Governor Brad Little accompanies GOP candidates hoping to represent District 26 in the Idaho Legislature. Laurie Lickley is running for Senate; Mike Pohanka and Jack Nelson are running for two seats in the Idaho House of Representatives
19. Snake River Stampede Whiskey Wagon
The Snake River Stampede in Nampa proudly presents its restored 1880s freight wagon, which originally ran the Caldwell to Jordan Valley Route. Today, it represents Snake River Stampede Whiskey.
The hitch is being pulled by matched Belgian-Quarter Horse cross draft horses and driven by the Snake River Stampede Director Hal Bongiovi.
20. Snake River Stampede Stagecoach
An authentic mud wagon coach used on a route between Silver City to Murphy, Idaho, stagecoach from the late 1800s through the early 1900s.
21. River Grove Ranch Peruvian Horses
Trainer Nicole Brass, the fourth generation of the Brass family, and owners Elisabeth and Tom Tierney ride. The Peruvian Horses have been selectively bred for more than 400 years. These horses are excellent and sure-footed for riding in the Idaho mountains. Their gait is natural and one of the world’s smoothest rides.
22. Little Sure Shot
“Aim at the high mark, and you will hit it. No, not the first time, not the second time, and maybe not the third. But keep on aiming and keep on shooting, for only practice will make you perfect. Finally, you’ll hit the bull’s eye of success.” —Annie Oakley.
Elizabeth plays Annie along with her horse, Houdini.
23. Two by Two Wheeled Road Carts
Two-wheeled road cart pulled by 3-year-old Quarter Horse Maverick, driven by Christine Sword and Lee Zundel from Melba, Idaho, and a two-wheeled road cart pulled by Quartet Horse Turtle and driven by Brit Kelly from Kuna, Idaho.
24. Daydream Ranch Twin Falls, Idaho
This stagecoach is owned by Larry and Yolanda Holland from Twin Falls, Idaho. The horses are four-year-old Percheron mares named Joan and Jett. The driver is Ben Holland, and the shotgun riders are Sam, Leo and Doug Holland, all from Richfield, Idaho.
25. Smokey Bear
Since 1944, Smokey’s been working hard to inspire Americans to prevent wildfires. Created in 1944, the Smokey Bear Wildfire Prevention campaign has educated generations of Americans about their role in preventing wildfires. Despite the campaign’s success over the years, wildfire prevention remains one of the most critical issues affecting our country. Smokey’s message is as relevant and urgent today as it was in 1944. Wildfire prevention remains crucial, and he still needs your help. Smokey’s catchphrase reflects your responsibility: Only you can prevent wildfires. Remember that this phrase is so much more than just a slogan: it’s an important way to care for the world around you.
26. Ketchum Firefighters Local 4758
Taking part in a time-honored tradition dating back to 1954, the Ketchum Professional Firefighters Local 4758 and the Wood River Firefighters Local 4923 are riding in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The MDA is the world’s leading nonprofit health organization sponsoring research seeking the causes and effective treatments for neuromuscular diseases.
Money raised today by “Filling the Boot” provides services and supports 600 Southern Idaho residents with Muscular Dystrophy. Children have the opportunity to attend a summer camp in McCall, Idaho, where they can meet other children with neuromuscular diseases. They have the chance to socialize, swap stories of their experiences, and, most importantly, have some fun.
They thank you for joining the fight against Muscular Dystrophy. Let’s “Fill the Boot” for Jerry’s Kids!
27. Ron Taylor, Senate District 26
Democratic candidate Ron Taylor is running to be the Legislative District 26 Senator.
28. Rep. Ned Burns, House District 26
Incumbent Rep. Ned Burns, D-Bellevue, is running to keep the District 26A seat in the Idaho House of Representatives
29. Karma Fitzgerald, State Representative Candidate Seat 26B
Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald of Shoshone is running for the District 26B seat in the Idaho House of Representatives.
30. Blaine County Democrats
Along with Legislative District candidates, Blaine County Democrats are supporting a full slate of candidates for office: for US Senate, David Roth; for US House, District 2, Wendy Norman; for Idaho Lieutenant Governor, Terri Pickens Manweiler; for Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction, Terry Gilbert; for Idaho Attorney General, Tom Arkoosh; for County Commissioner, Seat 2, Muffy Davis; for County Commissioner, Seat 3, Angenie McCleary; for County Clerk, Stephen McDougall Graham; for County Treasurer, John David Davidson; for County Assessor, Jim Williams; and chair of Blaine County Democrats Pedro Manuel Miramontes Ortíz. Joining everyone in the wagon is state Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum.
31. Galena McMahan and Shadow
Driver Galena McMahan is a twelve-year-old Wood River Middle School student. She is driving Shadow, a miniature horse, owned by Heidi Flood.
32. Trailing of the Sheep Festival
Trailing of the Sheep sponsors Rodney Jones, driving 20-year-old Percherons, Pat and Mike, who are pulling Jones’ customized sheep camp.
The Trailing of the Sheep Festival is celebrating its 26th anniversary this fall. Held Oct. 5-9, this five-day event offers over 38 events and activities relating to sheep. From cooking classes, farm-to-table dinners, classes in working with wool, the sheep dog trials, Folklife Fair, presentations, and more, the festival concludes with the Big Sheep Parade, where 1,500 sheep hoof it down Ketchum’s Main Street. This is an actual trailing as the sheep leave summer grazing in the mountains above us down to winter pastures, just as it has been for 160 years.
For more information, visit trailingofthesheep.org.
33. Wood River Chapel
Thank you to the Wood River Chapel for supporting this entry. This entry is what a funeral would have looked like in the Wood River Valley more than a hundred years ago. This restored wagon is like the one that common people would have used. The wealthy would have used the ornate horse-drawn hearses of the day. Mike Beaver is the driver. His horses are Stock and Eddie.
34. Shoshone Bannock Indian Relay Racers
The sport of Indian Relay Racing originated with the Shoshone and Bannock Tribes. An Indian Relay team consists of three horses, four team members, a rider, a catcher (mugger), and two holders. The rider makes three laps around the racetrack, switching to a new horse at the beginning of each lap. The two holders wait for their lap, holding the next horse and keeping the horse calm and ready to race. The mugger catches the incoming horse, allowing the rider to dismount and leap onto the next horse. Many Tribal families continue these horse traditions and actively pass this legacy on to younger generations. James Tone rides today with family members who carry on the relay legacy.
35. Lewis and Clark, Corps of Discovery
A family of Spanish American mustangs carries Captain Meriweather Lewis (a.k.a Ralph Harris), Captain William Clark (Mario Johnson), and George Drouillard, French/Canadian-Shawnee Native American, scout and hunter (Tom Crais).
The family of mustangs consists of Sunshine, Red Velvet and Silver Chief. They originate from the Pryor Mountain Spanish Mustang Herd and the Elko Mustang Herd. These Mustangs have all been trained by Mario Johnson of Georgetown, Idaho.
36. Southern Comfort Gaited Horse Club
The drill team members enjoy a wide variety of naturally-gaited horse breeds, including Tennessee Walkers, Paso Finos, Peruvians, Missouri Fox Trotters and others. The club hosts trail rides, camping trips, and a variety of clinics and shows. It has been in the Treasure Valley for the last 22 years.
37. The Papoose Club
The Papoose Club was founded in 1954 by local moms as a ski co-op but evolved quickly into a community organization. Its mission is to support Blaine County youth’s cultural, social, educational and athletic activities. The club presents the free Kindercup and Nordic cup races for kids, holds the Pancake Breakfast Saturday and Sunday of Labor Day weekend at the Ketchum Town Square, the Holiday Bazaar at Hemingway STEAM School the first weekend of December, and the Plant Extravaganza with Webb Garden Centers.
In 2019, before the pandemic, the Papoose Club granted $33,700 to Blaine County organizations. This year the club has awarded funds to organizations such as: The Community Table/La Mesa Communitaria, Senior Bash, The Crisis Hotline, Kids Mountain Fund, Camp Rainbow Gold, Sun Valley Museum of Art, Blaine County Education Foundation, Blaine County Bots, Hailey Public Library, Girls on the Run, National Children’s Day, Wood River Legacy Softball, Nosotros United, Ernest Hemingway STEAM School, The Hunger Coalition, 4H Bad to the Bow. Learn more at PapooseClub.org.
38. A restored pair of 1910 Troy Tank Oil Wagons
This pair of early 1900s Troy Tank Wagons was used to transport Standard Oil petroleum products in the Magic Valley of Idaho and the Baker Valley of Eastern Oregon. Owned by Norm Poole of Ontario, Oregon. The wagons are pulled by three abreast Gray Percheron Cross Horses owned and driven by Jerry and Sylvia Wilcox Vale, Oregon.
S&C Importers and Distributors makes this unique entry possible.
39. RJK Entertainment
RJK Entertainment is a Wagon Days sponsor and co-producer of the Wagon Days Street party featuring Chacye Beckham. This free event takes place at Town Square directly following the parade.
This Sunday, Sept. 4, RJK Entertainment presents The Marshall Tucker Band with Jeremy McComb at Sun Valley Pavilion with sponsors Zions Bank, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Coors Light. The nonprofit beneficiaries of this event are Stella’s Shelter Fund & The Senior Connection.
40. Backcountry Coven of Yesteryear
Katelyn Berman, Kate Lyttle, and Kat Cannell. Over the past five years, the combined riding miles of these three women totals well over 5,000 miles. Keep it witchy, Idaho!
41. The Old Frontier Gang
The Old Frontier Gang was originally called “the Hailey Hellers” and has been in existence for nearly 60 years. The coach is a Yellowstone Stagecoach built in New Hampshire by the firm of Abbott and Downing; it is over 130 years old. The horses are owned by Richard and Eric Barney.
42. River Sage Stables
Tap and Di, two matched Haflingers, pull the carriage from River Sage Stables out of Bellevue, Idaho, owned by Richard and Penny Weiss and driven by Richard Weiss.
43. DL Evans
The entry is a Midwestern grain wagon circa 1890, restored to working condition. The horses are owned and driven by Scott Heins from Rupert, Idaho. Riding in the wagon is the Wood River Valley DL Evans Team.
44. Eh Capa Bareback Riders
Magleby Construction makes this next entry possible.
EhCapa has been thrilling audiences with their exceptional and courageous riding skills at rodeos, horse shows, parades, and various other venues for over 60 years. What started as a casual riding group for youth has become a renowned performance and specialty act that travels the professional rodeo circuit throughout the West. Known for their horsemanship skills, professionalism, and dedication to perfection, the approximately 30 riders excite audiences with their fast-paced, eight to 20-minute display of exquisite bareback and bridle-less riding, loping through tightly timed and precise patterns, over jumps and, for some riders, without any reins. All riders range in age from 8 to 19 and perform in full show costumes led by a drill instructor.
45. Lava Lake Lamb
This entry is a ranch wagon driven by Tyler Peterson of Bellevue accompanied by Lava Lake Ranch family and friends. The matched Clydesdale team are half-sisters Sophie and Lacey. These beautiful draft horses were raised by owner Kathleen Bean’s uncle and aunt, Lawrence and Connie Tedrow, on their family farm in Southern Iowa. Sophie and Lacey are 20 years old and are the queens of the horse herd at Lava Lake Ranch near Craters of the Moon.
46. World Bicycle Relief
World Bicycle Relief is celebrating ten years at Rebecca’s Private Idaho, the world-class cycling event taking place Aug. 31-Sept. 4.
The riders are riding Buffalo bicycles. These rugged bikes are built for rural regions in Africa, South America and Southeast Asia. They are powerful tools that support rural economic development, promote gender equality, and foster environmentally sustainable transportation systems. The impact is especially true for young girls who have long distances to cover to and from school. Joining this group of riders are ambassadors and supporters – including pro gravel racer Kiel and his daughter, who will be racing together as a team to support World Bicycle Relief and raise funds to empower more girls and women.
Rebecca Rusch and her Be Good Foundation have donated Buffalo bikes like these and improving the lives of thousands of people around the world.
47. Sun Valley Mule and Mammoth Donkey Club
The SVSMC exists to celebrate and promote mulemanship in the splendor of God’s creation. With us today are 13-year-old Martha, 11-year-old Mary and Caesar Rabbit, a 10-year-old Mammoth Donkey.
48. Days of the Old West Rodeo Teen Queen
The Days of the Old West Rodeo takes place each year over July 2-4. Abbigail Whittier is the 2022 Days of the Old West Teen Queen and Rodeo Ambassador. The daughter of Tom and Katie Whittier, Abbigail has been competing in junior high school rodeo, track, volleyball, and basketball for the past two years. She has just begun the ninth grade at Carey High School. She plans to attend college, study equine therapy and train to become a veterinarian.
49. Sawtooth Rangers
For more than 70 years, the Sawtooth Rangers Riding Club has been an integral part of our community. Throughout the year, the club promotes horsemanship in the community by supporting 4H Clubs, rodeo groups, riding clinics, and other activities related to horsemanship. Bill Flarity, better known as “Stick,” and his string of mules, represent the club.
50. Miss Teen Rodeo Idaho
Megan Taber is happy to be back in her second “home” here in the Wood River Valley. Megan lives just over the hill in Shoshone on a farm with her parents, Darren and Amie Taber. Megan has spent 2022 traveling the state of Idaho, representing our Idaho heritage, our future, our lifestyle, and the sport of rodeo. Megan is a competitive rodeo athlete as well as a rodeo queen. She competes in Barrel Racing, Pole Bending, Goat Tying, and Breakaway Roping. In 2022, she qualified for the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals in 5 events. This High School senior also plays the cello, plays volleyball, and is active in the FFA. Stop by and say hello after the parade!
51. Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo Queen Sidney Telford
Sidney Telford makes her home in Dietrich, Idaho, with her parents, Aaron and Desaree Telford. Sidney is a high school senior who loves snowmobiling, hiking, swimming, riding her horse and road trips. Her goal this year is to be a role model to other youth and to remind them to “believe in yourself, no matter how hard you have to work!”
52. Minidoka County Fair and Rodeo Princess 53. Minidoka County Fair and Rodeo Queen 54. Nielson Brother’s Wagon
The Nielson brother’s sheep ranch and farm wagon came to Eagle Rock, now known as Idaho Falls, on a train before the turn of the century. It is driven by Monte Smith, the grandson of William Nielson. Leo, a spotted American Draft horse, is pulling.
57. Idaho State Riding Association
The Idaho State Riding Association was established in 1947. The Association consists of 12 clubs with 240 members, competing in precision drills, parade and team gaming events. Interested parties or groups can find us on Facebook. Our current ISRA President is Kelly Smith. The Idaho State Riding Association members are honored to participate in the Wagon Days Parade and festivities.
58. Ketchum-Warm Springs Riding Club
The Ketchum-Warm Springs Riding Club is one of the oldest riding clubs in Idaho. It was formed in the 1950s to keep horses in shape for hunting season, but has evolved into a sociable group of trail riders who enjoy good meals, great company and a nice ride in the mountains.
Members presently range from Bellevue to Stanley. The club has historically met every Wednesday evening in Adams Gulch. They also bring out young 4H riders in hopes of keeping riding clubs alive and well. The Riding Club rides in front of the Water Wagon and Big Hitch each year to help remind the crowd that safety is essential, so please stay back, and thanks for coming out to the parade!
59. City of Ketchum Water Wagon
The water wagon and commissary were used to carry water for the mules and men on journeys across the plains and desert. The wagon is pulled by a team owned and driven by Bob Tomaski from Montana. The wagon is sponsored by Big Wood Bread.
60. The Big Hitch
As always, the best for last.
The grand finale to the Wagon Days Parade, The Big Hitch. These six original Lewis Fast Freight Line Ore Wagons were originally used to transport ore from the mountains surrounding our valley. These wagons traversed the dangerous Trail Creek Summit. The Horace Lewis Family donated the wagons to the city of Ketchum.
Pulling the wagons is a 20-draft mule jerkline, driven by professional mule skinner Bobby Tanner of Bishop California, assisted by his crew and brakeman; Tim Deckard, Doug McClean, Jesse Deckard, and Ryan Eittriem.
Please keep quiet as the hitch passes, as the mules must be able to hear voice commands. ￼
