1. Ketchum City Police
Starting our parade is Ketchum City Police Chief Jamie Shaw.
The Ketchum and Sun Valley Police Departments play a vital role in making today’s historic parade a success.
2. David Ketchum American Legion Post 115
The David Ketchum Post American Legion Hall is a gathering place for veterans of America’s past and current wars. The post proudly counts among their number veterans from World War II, Korea, Vietnam, the Gulf War and the recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. They still serve today, supporting Boys State, Girls State, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, American Legion baseball and providing assistance dogs for our wounded warriors.
3. 2021 Grand Marshals John Peavey and Diane Josephy Peavey
The city of Ketchum and Wagon Days honor Diane and John Peavy. Together, Diane and John Peavey have made a significant impact on the State of Idaho and the City of Ketchum’s cultural and educational landscape. They are the founders of the Trailing of the Sheep Festival held every year in October in Ketchum. This year, the event will celebrate its 25th Anniversary.
A third-generation rancher, John Peavey had a stint in the Marine Corps until 1960. He spent 21 years as an Idaho state senator, where he launched an initiative to create Idaho’s Sunshine Laws and protected water rights on the Snake River.
Diane Josephy Peavey is an author best known for her writings about her life on a sheep and cattle ranch in south-central Idaho—its people, history, and the American West’s changing landscape. Her own story is one of an evolution from a city girl to a rancher and writer. Her writings aired weekly on Idaho Public Radio for 15 years, and many are collected in her book, “Bitterbrush Country: Living on the Edge of the Land.”
4. Peavey Family
Riding in this wagon are the family members of John and Diane Peavey.
5. City of Ketchum
The City of Ketchum proudly presents Wagon Days Weekend. Riding in the Lewis Coach is Ketchum mayor Neil Bradshaw with his wife, Ivana.
The coach was gifted to the city along with the Lewis Ore Wagons, featured in the parade. Ketchum’s Ore Wagon Museum is home to the Lewis Ore Wagons, where they can be seen year-round. Horace Lewis began the “Ketchum Fast Freight Line” soon after the town was founded on Aug. 2, 1880. The magnificent wagons carried the first load of ore from the Elkhorn mine to the railroad in Kelton, Utah.
6. City of Sun Valley
Riding in this wagon is the mayor of Sun Valley, Peter Hendricks, and his wife, Lisa-Marie Allen.
This John Deere carriage dates from around 1900. The carriage was originally used to transport guests at the old Geyer Hot Springs Resort, now a Warm Springs neighborhood, in the early 1900’s. Before Sun Valley Resort opened up the Warm Springs side of Bald Mountain, there was the Guyer Hot Springs Resort. Built by a Civil War captain, it attracted Americans from all over wishing to emulate the European experience at such spas as Baden Baden.
7. The Holding Landau Carriage
Carol Holding, owner of the Sun Valley Resort and former Wagon Days grand marshal, is riding in a beautifully restored 1880s-era five-glass landau carriage. Mrs. Holding is the owner of Sun Valley Company and provides the ground for the staging area where parade contestants line up for the parade, without which this parade would not be possible. Pulling the Landau is a team of grey Percherons driven by Calvin Chatfield.
8. Jose Heredia
Presenting the Mexican charro tradition, which has been passed from his grandfather to his father to him, he is now passing along this tradition to his son Cesar.
9. Baby Buffalo Ragnar
Jeral and Jeanine Williams are walking Ragnar, a three-and-a-half-month-old white buffalo. Ragnar is just a baby and is bottle-fed every night.
10. Jerome High School Ambush of Tigers Marching Unit
The Jerome High School “Ambush of Tigers” Marching Band, directed by Mr. Fukuoka, is excited to make their regular appearance at the Wagon Days Parade. The band has performed outside of Idaho in parades such as the National Independence Day Parade in Washington, D.C., the Festival of Roses Parade in Portland, Oregon, and also in local parades such as Western Days Parade in Twin Falls, and the Jerome County Fair Parade.
The “Ambush of Tigers” would like to thank the Jerome School District and Jerome High School Administration, the Jerome Music Boosters, family, and friends for their continued support.
11. Humphrey, Dude, and Clyde
These camels are owned by Jeral and Jeanie Williams of Idaho Falls. Humphrey and Dude are Bactrian camels. The Bactrian camel has two humps on its back. Clyde is a Dromedary camel with one hump. The humps are composed of fat and not water, as often said. Camels have served as pack animals since ancient times. Their tolerance for cold, drought and high-altitudes enabled travel along the Silk Road.
12. Donkey
The Donkey has been used as a working animal for at least 5000 years and was domesticated at approximately 3000 B.C. The loud call or bray of the donkey, which typically lasts for twenty seconds, can be heard over three kilometers.
13. Miss Elizabeth and Houdini
A quick ride through town before afternoon tea is served. Enjoying the outdoor scenery after being inside for so long. Remember: vintage styles, not vintage values.
14. Trailing of the Sheep Festival
Trailing of the Sheep is sponsoring Rodney Jones, driving 20-year-old Percherons, Pat, and Mike, who are pulling Jones’ customized sheep camp.
The Trailing of the Sheep Festival is celebrating its 25th anniversary this fall. Held Oct. 6-10, this 5-day event offers over 38 events and activities relating to sheep! From cooking classes, farm-to-table dinners, courses in working with wool, the sheepdog trials, Folklife Fair, presentations, and more, the festival concludes with the Big Sheep Parade, where 1,500 sheep hoof it down Ketchum’s Main Street. This is an actual trailing as the sheep leave summer grazing in the mountains above us down to winter pastures, just as it has been done for 160 years.
15. Clara and Jaime Price
Riding together are Clara and Jaime Price.
16. Blaine County Democrats
State Senator Michelle Stennett, Representative Muffy Davis, and Blaine County Commissioner Dick Fosbury are riding in the wagon.
17. Ketchum Firefighters Local 4758
Taking part in a time-honored tradition dating back to 1954, the Ketchum Professional Firefighters Local 4758 and the Wood River Firefighters Local 4923 are riding in support of the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The M.D.A. is the world’s leading non-profit health organization sponsoring research seeking the causes of and effective treatments for neuromuscular diseases.
Money raised today by “Filling the Boot” provides services and supports 600 Southern Idaho residents with Muscular Dystrophy.
Let’s “Fill the Boot” for Jerry’s Kids!
18. Black Peruvian Pasos
These two beautiful black Peruvian Paso horses live and play here in Sun Valley. Peruvian Pasos are the smoothest riding horse in the world. Both their gait and the flashy leg action are completely natural. Peruvian Pasos were bred and used in Peru by ranchers who had to travel many miles each day to work their ranches, and they wanted to ride in comfort. These beauties are owned by the Riccabona Family. The big gelding is Rudy, ridden by Steve Riccabona. The little mare is Misty. She was born in Carey, Idaho. Misty’s Rider is Amanda Porino of Sun Valley. Rudy and Misty enjoy a parade, but they really love to walk the trails high into the mountains and run the dirt roads around the rivers.
19. Susie Q Ranch/Zions Bank—1870s Restored Livery Wagon
An 1870s restored livery wagon from a stage stop in Nevada. This beautiful wagon is owned by Harris and Amanda Simmons of the Susie Q Ranch and Zion’s Bank. It is pulled by spotted draft horse brothers, Max and Mike, and handled and driven by Greg and Amy Peterson.
20. Snake River Stampede Whiskey
The Snake River Stampede in Nampa, a top 10 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association rodeo, proudly presents their restored 1880s freight wagon, which originally ran the Caldwell-to-Jordan Valley Route. Today, it represents Snake River Stampede Whiskey.
21. Snake River Stampede Stagecoach
An authentic mud wagon coach used on a route between Silver City to Murphy, Idaho. This stagecoach used from the late 1800s through the early 1900s.
22. River Grove Ranch Peruvian Pasos
Trainer Nicole Brass, fourth generation of the Brass family, rides with owners Elisabeth and Tom Tierney. Their gait is natural, and it is one of the smoothest rides in the world. These horses are excellent and sure-footed for riding in the Idaho mountains.
23. Smokey Bear
Since 1944, Smokey’s been working hard to inspire Americans to prevent wildfires. The Smokey Bear Wildfire Prevention campaign has educated generations of Americans about their role in preventing wildfires. Despite the campaign’s success over the years, wildfire prevention remains one of the most critical issues affecting our country. Smokey’s message is as relevant and urgent today as it was in 1944. Wildfire prevention remains crucial, and he still needs your help. Smokey’s catch-phrase reflects your responsibility: “Only you can prevent wildfires.”
24. McGarry Ranches
A restored Winona wagon made in 1908 and 1909. This is a mountain wagon and is member of the stagecoach family. This wagon was used in West Yellowstone to transport individuals to and from the train station and give short site-seeing trips in and around the area of Yellowstone Park. The wagon was purchased by George Johnson from Yellowstone Transportation when the park was eliminating all horse-drawn wagons in favor of motorized transportation. It was restored and painted the original color by Pete McGarry, who drives the coach with a pair of mules.
25. Nielson Brother’s Wagon
This wagon arrived in Eagle Rock, now known as Idaho Falls, on a train before the turn of the century. It is driven by Monte Smith, the grandson of William Nielson. Leo, a spotted American Draft horse, pulls.
26. Stanley, Idaho, and Standardbred rescue horses
Beth Bratlie is representing Stanley, Idaho, and Standardbred rescue horses. She is driving an 1887 doctor’s buggy owned by Ken Smith of Stanley. Her Standardbred rescue horse, Joey, is pulling. Joey was trained for cart racing. Standardbreds are often discarded after their racing career. Joey is a fine example of the type of life that a Standardbred can have in retirement. These lovely animals can become wonderful riding, driving, therapeutic riding, or trail horses. Standardbreds are noted for their kind and gentle personalities.
27. Wood River Chapel
This is what a funeral would have looked like in the Wood River Valley over a hundred years ago. This restored wagon is like the one that everyday people would have used. The wealthy would have used the ornate horse-drawn hearses of the day.
28. Lewis and Clark, Corps of Discovery
A family of Spanish American mustangs carries Captain Meriweather Lewis (played by Ralph Harris), Captain William Clark (Mario Johnson), and George Drouillard, French/Canadian-Shawnee Native American, scout, and hunter (Tom Crais).
The family of mustangs are Sunshine, Red Velvet, and Silver Chief. They originate from the Pryor Mountain Spanish mustang herd and the Elko mustang herd. These Mustangs have all been trained by Mario Johnson of Georgetown, Idaho.
29. Shoshone Bannock Relay Racers
The sport of Indian Relay Racing originated with the Shoshone and Bannock Tribes. An Indian Relay team consists of three horses and four team members, a rider, a catcher (mugger), and two holders. The rider does three laps around the racetrack, switching to a new horse at the beginning of each lap. The two holders wait for their lap, holding the next horse and keeping the horse calm and ready to race. The mugger catches the incoming horse to allow the rider to dismount and leap onto the next horse. Many tribal families continue these horse traditions and are actively passing this legacy on to younger generations.
30. The Old Frontier Gang
The Old Frontier Gang was originally called “The Hailey Hellers” and has been in existence for nearly 60 years. The coach is a Yellowstone Stagecoach built in New Hampshire by the firm of Abbott and Downing and is over 130 years old. The horses are owned by Richard and Eric Barney.
31. The Papoose Club
A boots-on-the-ground, non-profit volunteer organization, the Papoose Club supports youth-oriented groups in the Wood River Valley through fundraising activities and community events. The Club was founded in 1954 by a group of local moms and was formally incorporated as a non-profit organization in 1975. The Club’s mission is to support cultural, social, educational, and athletic activities for the children in the Wood River Valley.
32. Southern Comfort Gaited Horse Club
The Southern Comfort Gaited Horse Club is proud to present its exhibition drill team. The Treasure Valley-based club has a wide variety of naturally-gaited breeds in their ranks. They include American gaited breeds like Tennessee Walkers, Missouri Fox Trotters, and Rocky Mountain horses, as well as the Spanish gaited breeds: the Paso Fino and the Peruvian Horse. They love showing off their gaited horses at horse expos and parades—or anywhere that wants to watch a fun performance on smooth horses.
33. A restored pair of 1910 Troy Tank Oil Wagons
A pair of early 1900s Troy Tank Wagons used to transport Standard Oil petroleum products in the Magic Valley of Idaho and the Baker Valley of Eastern Oregon. Owned by Norm Poole of Ontario, Oregon. These wagons are pulled by Gray Percheron Cross Horses owned and driven by Jerry and Sylvia Wilcox of Vale, Oregon.
34. Civil War Wagon
A Civil War Wagon owned by Kenny and Bonnie Cox and pulled by their team of Halflingers Buckles and Bell. Kenny is the great-grandson of Andrew Hess, who drove the “Big Hitch” for the Lewis’ in the 1890s hauling ore into Ketchum.
During the Civil War, the vast majority of materials for an army in the field were moved by wagon. Despite the available technology of roads and steamships, Civil War armies were supplied much like the Roman armies had been and relied on the simple strength of wagons, the brawn of mules, horses, and oxen and the skill of unheralded wagon masters and teamsters to drive them.
35. Megan Taber
Megan Taber is excited to be back at Wagon Days representing Whoopee Days Rodeo. In July, Megan earned the title of Miss Teen Rodeo Idaho 2022. She will assume her title in January. Megan first attended Wagon Days as the Hailey Days of the Old West PeeWee Queen. She has had the honor of representing the valley as the Junior and Teen Ambassador as well. Megan is from Shoshone, Idaho. She is excited and proud to bring the State title to the heart of Idaho again.
36. Taylor Korom
Taylor Korom, the Lincoln Co Fair and Rodeo Senior Queen from Shoshone, Idaho, would like to invite you to join her at the many upcoming events in Lincoln County, including the Lost in Lava cowboy poetry festival.
37. Kristal Lee
Kristal Lee is the Minidoka County Fair and Rodeo Princess.
38. Sarah Bateman
Sarah Bateman proudly represents the sport of rodeo and the heritage of Minidoka County as the 2022 Minidoka County Fair and Rodeo Queen.
39. Days of the Old West Rodeo Ambassadors
40. Sawtooth Rangers
The Sawtooth Rangers produce the annual Days of the Old West Rodeo in Hailey every Fourth of July.
41. Idaho State Riding Association
The Idaho State Riding Association was established in 1947. The Association consists of twelve clubs with a combined total of 240 members, which compete in precision drill, parade, and team gaming events.
Representing the Idaho State Riding Association are:
- The Cassia County Sheriff’s Posse, an all men’s riding group from Burley.
- The Minidoka Wranglers, an all-women’s riding group from Rupert.
- The Mini-Cassia Outlaws, a junior co-ed posse ranging in ages 8-18 years old, from Rupert.
- The Snake River Saddlemen, a co-ed family-friendly riding group from Rupert.
- The Chaparrals, a co-ed riding group from Pocatello.
- The Highlander Hoofbeats, a women’s riding group from Soda Springs.
- The Madison County Sherriff’s Posse Upper Valley Wranglers, a co-ed riding group from Rexburg.
- The Jefferson County Posse, from Rigby.
- The Jefferson Junior Posse, co-ed junior riding group from Rigby.
- The Gem State Riders, a women’s riding group from Shelley.
- The Renegade Riders, a women’s riding group from Pocatello.
- The War Bonnet Jr Posse, a co-ed junior riding group from Idaho Falls..
42. Abbi Whittier
Abbi Whittier, the Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo Junior Queen, would like to invite you to visit Lincoln County, tour the ice caves or grab an ice cream at the snack bar!
43. Bigwood School
Bigwood School is excited to welcome you all this fall, and invite you to the Bigwood School Pumpkin Patch at the Church of the Bigwood in Ketchum on Saturday, Oct. 9.
48. Ketchum-Warm Springs Riding Club
The Ketchum-Warm Springs Riding Club is one of the oldest riding clubs in Idaho. It was formed in the 1950s to keep horses in shape for hunting season, but has evolved into a friendly group of trail riders who enjoy good meals, great company, and a nice ride in the mountains.
Members presently range from Bellevue to Stanley.
The Riding Club rides in front of the Big Hitch each year to help remind the crowd that safety is important, so please stay well back.
49. City of Ketchum Water Wagon
The water wagon and commissary were used to carry water for the mules and men on journeys across the plains and desert. The wagon is pulled by a six-up team owned and driven by Bob Tomaski from Montana.
50. City of Ketchum Big Hitch
As always, the best for last. The grand finale to the Wagon Days Parade is The Big Hitch.
These six original Lewis Fast Freight Line Ore Wagons were originally used to transport ore from the mountains that surround our valley.
These wagons traversed the dangerous Trail Creek Summit. The Horace Lewis Family donated the wagons to the city of Ketchum.
Pulling the wagon is a 20 draft-mule jerkline, driven by professional mule skinner Bobby Tanner of Bishop, California, assisted by his crew Tim Deckard, Doug McClean, Jesse Deckard, and Ryan Eittriem.
Please keep quiet as the hitch passes, as the mules must be able to hear voice commands.
