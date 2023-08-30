Wagon Days in Ketchum, Idaho

The 20-mule team and its handler, the muleskinner, lead the Big Hitch down the Wagon Days parade route.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Since 1958, the city of Ketchum has celebrated its frontier-era mining heritage with a non-motorized parade featuring the Big Hitch, an authentic collection of six authentic ore wagons that once carried supplies and ore to and from the mountains around Ketchum.

While the Big Hitch Parade has been the main feature of Wagon Days over the years, the commemorations have evolved to include a wide variety of events and activities, mixing history with modern-day fun.

Wagon Days is a link to the Wild West of the late 1800s, when frontiersman Horace Lewis started the Ketchum Fast Freight Line shortly after the town’s establishment in 1880. The line’s massive, wooden wagons—typically pulled by a trained team of 20 mules—carried ore from the area’s Elkhorn Mine to a railroad in Utah, and then returned to Ketchum with loads of merchandise for businesses.

