Since 1958, the city of Ketchum has celebrated its frontier-era mining heritage with a non-motorized parade featuring the Big Hitch, an authentic collection of six authentic ore wagons that once carried supplies and ore to and from the mountains around Ketchum.
While the Big Hitch Parade has been the main feature of Wagon Days over the years, the commemorations have evolved to include a wide variety of events and activities, mixing history with modern-day fun.
Wagon Days is a link to the Wild West of the late 1800s, when frontiersman Horace Lewis started the Ketchum Fast Freight Line shortly after the town’s establishment in 1880. The line’s massive, wooden wagons—typically pulled by a trained team of 20 mules—carried ore from the area’s Elkhorn Mine to a railroad in Utah, and then returned to Ketchum with loads of merchandise for businesses.
Later, the wagons were commissioned to carry freight over steep, winding roads to mines in the region and return with ore rich in lead and silver to the Philadelphia Smelter in Ketchum, near Warm Springs Creek. The sturdy wagons could carry loads of ore—weighing up to 18,000 pounds—as far as 14 miles a day.
At the peak of the Wood River Valley’s mining boom, some 20 to 30 mines produced bountiful, valuable ore, with some of the best ore producing more than 1,000 ounces of silver per ton. Ketchum blossomed, but the area’s fortunes changed circa 1887, when the rich veins of ore started to run thin.
While much of the history was eventually lost, the Big Hitch wagons were not. In 1958, the Lewis family donated the wagons to the city, with an understanding that they be displayed to the public. That year, a few hundred people watched the first Wagon Days Big Hitch Parade in Ketchum.
Wagon Days went through different iterations and even endured a period when the tradition was lost. Now, the celebration is held every Labor Day weekend, with some 15,000 or more spectators watching a team of 20 mules pull the Big Hitch through downtown Ketchum and parts of Sun Valley. The parade—which also features dozens of well-maintained buggies, carriages, tacks, carts and wagons, as well as equine performance groups and eclectic animals—is one of the largest non-motorized parades in the Northwest.
“Wagon Days takes us back in time to recognize the challenges of the past, the journey that got us here, and reminds us of our responsibility to be good stewards of our town for generations to come,” Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw said.
Though the parade has largely been a constant, other elements of Wagon Days have evolved over the decades. Some of the longtime advocates and participants are gone, and ideas on how to best entertain the crowds have changed, but the essence of the event remains.
This year, in addition to the parade, Wagon Days will feature a cowboy poetry reading, a reception for the grand marshal, pancake breakfasts to benefit the Papoose Club nonprofit organization, children’s activities, horsemanship and cultural performances, and a free concert featuring local favorites Micky and the Motorcars. (For details on events, see the pages that follow.)
“Wagon Days connects us with our history and heritage and provides a time to connect as a community,” Bradshaw said. “It is a time to see old friends, meet new ones, listen to cowboy poetry, share a pancake breakfast, dance to live music, honor a grand marshal and, of course, enjoy the Big Hitch Parade. Most importantly, our beloved Wagon Days weekend brings a smile to our residents and visitors alike.” ￼
