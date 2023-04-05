Lost River Outfitters’ fishing camp
Lost River Outfitters’ kids fishing camp is now in its 20th season.
The fishing camp takes place from the middle of June through Sept. 1 and is held as a single-day, four-hour session for kids ages 7-13 years old. There are also more advanced camps available for avid young fishers, and the special camps can be held anytime with a minimum of three participants.
With safety being the utmost concern, the camp will take children out to safe fishing areas to instruct them on proper etiquette and wading safety. Other lessons include bugs, equipment, casting and fish habitats, instructed by young and enthusiastic guides to give kids a fun and rewarding experience.
Each day, camp attendance ranges between one to four kids per clinic. Prices begin at $200 for a minimum of one child with $100 per child after that, with a maximum of four campers. The prices include a temporary license and gear such as flies, rods and waders.
Reservations are required; Lost River advises signing up two days in advance to secure a spot.
Sun Valley Outfitters’ fly fishing camp
Starting June 27, Sun Valley Outfitters will be holding a fly fishing camp for children on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m.-12:30p.m.
Half-day camps take kids ages 6-12 out to help them learn about the river and the basics of fly fishing.
The camp starts with a meeting at the yurt at Sun Valley Outfitters in downtown Ketchum. Once kids are checked in, everyone is introduced, geared up as appropriate and told what to expect in the morning, the outfitters load up in the van and head to the river.
After arriving at the river, the kids will spend time learning basic river safety and etiquette before learning about local fish, which includes a hands-on lesson of entomology. This session ends with a scavenger hunt. The kids will then learn casting technique and do some fishing.
Kids will be required to bring a hat, sun shirt or long-sleeved shirt, sun block, water shoes, a backpack, sunglasses (if owned) and layers to adjust during temperature variations.
The cost is $150 per child for the four-hour session.
Each session has one guide and one junior guide per 4-6 kid group. ￼
