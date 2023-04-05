Lost River Outfitters’ fishing camp

Lost River Outfitters’ kids fishing camp is now in its 20th season.

The fishing camp takes place from the middle of June through Sept. 1 and is held as a single-day, four-hour session for kids ages 7-13 years old. There are also more advanced camps available for avid young fishers, and the special camps can be held anytime with a minimum of three participants.

mshultz@mtexpress.com

Load comments