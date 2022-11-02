Hailey and valley LOT

The city of Hailey started collecting local-option taxes in 2006, after gaining voter approval.

In Ketchum, retail sales stagnated in May through July—but recovered well in August.

Altogether, Ketchum took in around $1.3 million in local-option-tax revenue in June, July, August and September 2022, according to tax receipts finalized this month.

While that collection includes LOT revenues paid out to the city June through September, it reflects business transactions that occurred in May through August, as local-option taxes collected in any given month are due on the 25th of the month following.

