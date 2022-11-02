In Ketchum, retail sales stagnated in May through July—but recovered well in August.
Altogether, Ketchum took in around $1.3 million in local-option-tax revenue in June, July, August and September 2022, according to tax receipts finalized this month.
While that collection includes LOT revenues paid out to the city June through September, it reflects business transactions that occurred in May through August, as local-option taxes collected in any given month are due on the 25th of the month following.
Overall, the approximately $1,267,050 collected in Ketchum this summer equates to a $12,780, or 1%, decrease from the city’s $1,279,830 generated by transactions in May through August 2021.
The city’s most lucrative LOT category—retail sales—saw a 5-11% year-over-year decrease between May and July, but was able to bounce back in August with an 11% year-over-year increase in revenue.
Ketchum’s next largest tax category, construction materials, saw massive year-over-year gains between 11% and 35% in May and June and held steady through the end of the summer.
The city also documented a 5-11% increase in revenue from hotel bookings in June through August, a helpful boost after a 15% drop in room nights sold in May.
Looking at the entire fiscal 2022 year, Ketchum’s local-option-tax program netted the city nearly $3.7 million, with revenue coming in at $3,669,470—bolstered largely by robust retail sales and hotel bookings from October through March.
The city ultimately rounded out fiscal 2022 on a strong note, up 11%, or $364,220, year-over-year.
Hailey saw fewer hotel and car rental bookings this summer, but good sales overall.
Tax receipts shared with the Express on Oct. 14 show that altogether, the city of Hailey took in around $390,000 in LOT revenue in June, July, August and September 2022.
Overall, the approximately $389,580 collected in Hailey this summer equates to an $11,580, or 3%, decrease from the city’s record-breaking $401,164 collected in June, July, August and September 2021.
The 3% dip, however, can be attributed entirely to a slower pace of car rentals and hotel bookings in May, July and August—reflective of a broader “cooling” trend seen across Western resort towns this summer, according to booking platform Inntopia.
“As post-pandemic demand eases and inflation continues to loom large, lodging properties at 17 mountain destinations across seven Western states are recording some notable declines for the first time in nearly two years,” the company stated.
Still, to date, Hailey LOT revenue in fiscal 2022—that is, between October 2021 and August 2022, as September LOT collections are still pending—were up an impressive 16% compared to fiscal 2021, at $853,123, versus $733,783 the previous fiscal year.
About the local-option tax
In Ketchum, the LOT tax, also known as the “tourist” tax, was passed by 87% voter approval in 1997 as a means to offset the budgetary impacts of hosting large numbers of visitors.
The city currently levies a 3% LOT on hotel rooms, short-term rentals and by-the-drink liquor sales. A 2% LOT applies to general retail sales—excluding groceries—and construction materials.
Ketchum also adds a “1% for Air” tax to all liquor, retail and lift-ticket sales, which is paid out to the Sun Valley Air Service Board to bolster flight service in and out of Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey.
In Ketchum, this fiscal year—from October 2022 through September 2023—LOT revenue is projected to reach about $2.8 million, which will primarily go to funding two budget items: police and fire services (61%) and funding for Mountain Rides transportation services (25%).
Events account for 2% of LOT expenditures, and the remaining 12% will be divvied out among a variety of local organizations, such as Mountain Humane, Sun Valley Economic Development and the Idaho Dark Sky Alliance.
Similar to Ketchum, Hailey city levies a 3% local-option tax on car rentals, hotel rooms and short-term rentals, a 2% tax on by-the-drink liquor sales and a 1% tax on restaurant food. The city adds an additional “1% for Air” tax onto car rentals and hotel bookings for the “1% for Air” program.
Hailey implemented its LOT program in 2006, nearly a decade after Ketchum. Since then, it’s brought in over $7.9 million in city revenue for a variety of services and projects.
This fiscal year—from October 2022 through September 2023— the city is budgeting for a 30% increase in local-option-tax revenue, which will support fire and police salaries, a new fire pumper truck and snowblower, and about $260,000 worth of park and street improvements in Hailey. LOT revenue will further provide $92,000 in funding to Mountain Rides, $90,000 to The Chamber, $11,000 to Hailey Ice and $5,000 to The Senior Connection. ￼
