Nothing says America like drinking beer and grilling various meats in the summertime.
This glorious country’s First Amendment allows us to voice our opinions, which often differ. One thing we can all agree on, however, is that barbecues are awesome.
The Idaho Mountain Express asked some local pros for tips on how to host the best Fourth of July cookout. Here’s a quick primer for making the most of your Independence Day.
Be prepared
You need to set all the pieces in place ahead of time. Do all the work behind the scenes so you can relax during the barbecue. Don’t be the person who is still scrambling while guests are arriving. Barbecues are all about chilling out. Scrambling is not chill.
Make sure the tank has enough propane. Brush off your grill. Peel and soak your corn. Marinate your meat. Buy sunscreen, bug spray and ice. Open up table space. Make sure you have enough plates and condiments. Have some shade for our fair-skinned friends.
You can say BYOB all you want, but some people will still show up empty-handed. If you really want to be the hostess with the mostest, have a couple extra chairs, a couple extra beers. Beers don’t expire. Get more food than you think you need. It never hurts to have a couple bags of chips for people to munch on.
The Food
Leave the cooking to the experts. I am self-aware enough to know I am not a grill master. Don’t let toxic masculinity pressure you into making a fool of yourself at your own barbecue. Recruit some friends who are skilled with a spatula.
Christine Martinez, owner of Smokey Bone BBQ in Hailey, shared this advice.
“[It] starts with a great piece of meat and the willingness to throw caution to the wind and experiment,” she said. “Don’t be afraid to try new flavors, rubs, sauces. The options are limitless. Your taste buds need an adventure, so break the mold and do it your way.”
You don’t have to limit yourself to the grill. Use the oven, slow-cooker, air-fryer, whatever it takes to make the most delicious meal.
Remember that cooking itself is part of the entertainment. One fun activity is for two self-proclaimed grill masters to have a steak cook-off. Let the other guests be the judges. (Only attempt if no one’s feelings will get hurt.)
In the year of our Lord 2022, you need to have a vegetarian option. Everyone likes a nice veggie kabob. Cook up some portobello steaks. If you’re inexperienced with vegetables, learn how to season them.
Make sure to have plenty of side dishes. Coleslaw is always a safe bet. Watermelon is a refreshing summertime snack. Plus, fruit makes you feel less guilty about eating four cheeseburgers.
Potato salad is a classic that you can put your own spin on. From kimchi to your mom’s recipe that’s mostly mayo, there’s something for everyone.
To cap off the night, remember that there’s nothing more American than apple pie. I won’t tell if you bought it from the store. It’s also fun to cook peaches on the grill.
Don’t forget the drinks
First off, remember to drink responsibly. It’s important to mix in a couple of waters on a hot summer day.
Justin Hockeymeyer is the head bartender at the Warfield Distillery and Brewery in Ketchum.
“For those warm Fourth of July parties, we recommend two options to keep your guests cool, yet feeling festive,” Hockeymeyer said. “First, an ice cold Organic Ketchum Kolsch, and the second, the Warfield Gin and Tonics filled with seasonal botanicals. ... Light, summery and refreshing—great for all tastes.”
My advice? Just stick to light beers. Triple-hop IPAs may sit heavy before your third hot dog. Old Fashioneds may have you sweating in the sun. Remember, it’s a marathon, not a sprint.
For all my mixologists out there, some other fun, refreshing summer drinks include sangria, margaritas, mojitos, daiquiris, mint juleps and wine spritzers. If you want to feel like a kid, make some boozy bomb pops, spiked root beer floats, jello shots or put some pop rocks around the rim of your cocktail.
And, make sure to have some nonalcoholic drinks for our sober and underage friends.
Games
Eventually, conversation will stale. Make sure you have some games to keep the momentum moving. Corn hole, horseshoes or lawn darts are always a good time.
Music
Music can make or break the vibes at your barbecue.
Marlin Valdivia, aka DJ Diva, recommends sticking to summer staples like Van Morrison and Creedence Clearwater Revival.
Alex Hegewald is better known around these parts as DJ Funkhauzen.
“My perfect barbecue mix would be a good blend of country, rock, pop and reggae,” Hegewald said. “Country being Zac Brown, Eric Church and, of course, some Reckless Kelly. Rock: a good mix of 80s (Bruce Springsteen, John Cougar, Tom Petty) and some newer tunes, like Maneskin, the Killers, even some of the new pop punk. Pop: I’d go with the standard hits. Pop music is actually pretty good these days. Dare I say it? The Jonas Brothers are putting out some good tunes. Reggae: I really like the Common Kings and alike. West Coast reggae vibes are always good at a cookout.” ￼
