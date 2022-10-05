Lamb is a common component of spring meals. Lamb is a go-to dish for springtime religious celebrations, most notably Easter dinners. Many cultures have their own unique takes on preparing lamb, which can be enjoyed in chops, roasts and even in stews.
When Indian immigrants arrived in the Caribbean, they brought with them their rich culture, including their cuisine. One popular dish was pelau, a traditional spicy rice dish featuring meat and vegetables. While traditional Indian cuisine may use beef, chicken and even pigeon when making pelau, lamb can provide a tasty twist that remains true to the dish's origins. Individuals interested in a new way to serve lamb can try "Lamb Pelau" from "The Complete Mexican, South American and Caribbean Cookbook" (Metro Books) by Jane Milton, Jenni Fleetwood and Marina Filippelli.
