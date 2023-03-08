'Third time's the charm'

It wasn’t always obvious, but Nick and Kelly Cuskey had a lot in common from the start.
Both of their earliest memories came into focus in the Wood River Valley. Nick, 41, has fond recollections of the three-story farmhouse that his family used to rent at Lane Ranch, back before it became a housing development.
Kelly, 41, remembers playdates and birthday parties with her classmates at Hemingway Elementary. Nick, she swears, hung out with her at least once at a mutual friend’s house.
“I’m convinced when I go through my mom’s stuff, we’ll find a picture of us at a birthday party together,” she said.
Both matriculated through the Blaine County School District—Kelly one grade ahead of Nick—and went on to the University of North Dakota, where their residence halls were connected.
“I remember reading about Nick [committing to the university] in the Mountain Express when they printed where everyone was going to college,” Kelly said. “I called him up, like, ‘Alright, you are adopted into our [friend] group!”
Both Kelly and Nick also came to Grand Forks, North Dakota, to pursue careers in aviation, but branched in different directions. Kelly thought she’d become an air traffic controller until she found herself drawn to teaching and went on to receive her master’s degree in special education. Nick chose UND, one of the few schools in the U.S. with a four-year commercial aviation program, to live out his dream of becoming a pilot, but ended up landing job as a geologist.
The two ran in several of the same circles in college but never dated.
“I think Nick and I had good energy,” Kelly said. “But I was just really caught up in my head with the ‘rules of life’ at that point—”
“—Whereas I was a heathen,” Nick quipped.
“I think if I had been able to let go that stuff a long time ago,” Kelly said, “then life would look different.”
Going their separate ways
After graduation, Kelly got married to her first husband and moved to Seattle, where she took a job in special education. Her first child, Jacob, was born. Meanwhile, the Great Recession was coming to a head and the commercial airline that employed her husband was furloughing pilots left and right, catching the family in the maelstrom.
Then, a job posting caught Kelly’s eye: a parent liaison position at the Blaine County School District. Parents in Seattle encouraged her to go for the job, and she did.
As Kelly’s first husband tried to exit the commercial aviation industry, Nick, was trying to get into it. He didn’t find much luck. So, he pivoted to geology and spent the next 12 years as a well site geologist on a North Dakotan oil rig. He commuted some 180 miles back and forth between Bismarck and the oil field, listening to podcasts to kill time.
In 2015, around six years into her employment, Kelly’s job was eliminated due to budget constraints, and she switched to teaching at Silver Creek High School. At that point, she and her first husband were raising their second child, Kristine, now 10.
She summed up the next four years without too much detail. Things intensified with the School District, she and her first husband divorced, and she met another teacher in the district. She went on to marry him and have her third child, Sam, now 6. The marriage ended after four years, and she moved into a friend’s historic rental home in Bellevue, where her family lives today.
“Relationships in general are hard, but I feel really passionate about [modeling] healthy and calm relationships in front of my kids,” Kelly said. “With Nick, we have that. We’re a great co-parenting team.”
“Third time’s the charm,” he said.
Falling in love
When COVID-19 first hit the valley, quarantine was “super lonely” for Kelly, but gave her some time to process her second divorce. Out of the loneliness came an idea—set up a Zoom call with her original dorm crew. She arranged a call with her roommate and old friends. Nick logged on from his trailer at the drilling rig.
“I couldn’t take my eyes off her,” he said. The feeling was mutual.
A day later, the pair were messaging on Facebook, then video chatting, then attempting to watch movies at the same time in the days before Netflix’s screensharing function came out. They bonded over their love of smart-home devices, traveling and Disneyland, and played board games together with the camera pointed down at the board.
Kelly believes they never really started “dating,” but they were connected from the get-go. Still 700 miles apart, the couple shifted through the gears quickly. Sometime in June, they exchanged “I love yous” for the first time over Zoom. Afterwards, Nick stayed up for six hours trying to learn Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love” on ukelele. He slept for two hours and played the song for Kelly the next morning.
As soon as he got a negative drive through COVID test, Nick drove 13 hours from Bismarck to Bellevue—the first time he’d seen the valley since 2005. He would make this leg many more times, hand-picking rocks from the drill site to share with Kristine and stopping to sleep in Billings, Montana.
“When I got here, there were some parts that were wildly, 100% different, but other parts taken straight out of my memories, exactly how I remembered it,” he said.
The couple’s virtual dates started up again whenever Nick went back to the rig. From his trailer, surrounded by the desolate landscape of the Great Plains, he played board games with Jacob, read aloud clues for a virtual Halloween escape room and dressed up as Professor Poopypants from Captain Underpants.
By spring, he’d gotten out of his lease in Bismarck. With Kelly’s help, he loaded his belongings into a U-Haul. Distance from Bellevue to North Dakota had proved harder than they thought. The oil industry was struggling with low gasoline demand, and his job had also been cut to part-time. When he was offered a full-time position again, he declined.
“The [drive] had got really challenging after the oil industry shut down. I thought, ‘I guess I’m going to turn in my letter of resignation now,’” he said. When he told Kelly of that plan, she started crying in relief. Nick moved in, permanently this time, and set up an office in her—now their—home, where he spent two months shoring up his coding skills and applying for data analytics jobs.
“That was the main focus, moving on to the next phase of life,” Kelly said.
On May 19, 2021, exactly one year after they started talking online, Nick proposed while they were winding down their day in bed. It was quiet, sweet, intimate.
“I used to ask her all the time, ‘Can I keep you forever?’ and she’d always respond ‘Of course!’ So this time, I had gone through the same routine. She said ‘of course,’ and then I reached over to a hidden box with the ring I’d bought in Ketchum and asked, ‘do you mean it?,’” Nick recalled.
She said yes.
“Because I’m such a big fan of symmetry,” he said, they agreed to wed on May 19, 2022. Kelly thought the Sawtooth Botanical Garden felt right, because her late father was friends with the garden’s executive director, Jen Smith.
“That was really special for me, because she and my dad were so close,” Kelly said.
The wedding would be simple, just like their proposal. Afterwards, they’d fly to Playa del Carmen, Mexico, for a celebratory reception and honeymoon, they decided. Both events would be small, 40 people max, and Nick’s fraternity buddy would be their officiant. They would stick to a tight budget—$10,000 or less—with quality wedding photos captured by friend Jenni Franklin as their non-negotiable, big-ticket item.
“We really focused on what we wanted, the people we wanted to include. Having been married two other times, I feel it’s so easy to get wrapped up in what other people want during wedding planning,” Kelly said. “Then it becomes not about you anymore.”
Planning on a budget
Today, Nick works remotely as a data-quality analyst for a large tech company that contracts with Meta, assessing facial recognition technology on Instagram and other apps. (“It’s funny, he’s now working for Meta on products we used when we first started dating,” Kelly said.)
Kelly still teaches at Silver Creek High School. Her day could look like anything from formulating individualized education plans to co-teaching in classrooms.
“What makes her such a great advocate for kids is her ability to walk a mile in their shoes, and she has a high level of give a s--t,” Nick said.
Kelly said her main goal is to make learning fun.
“I mostly work one-on-one or in small groups, helping the kids find subjects that are interesting to them that they want to pursue. It’s a really fun, safe, cozy school,” she said. “Like a family, too. We do weekly meetings in the hallway where everyone comes and just sits.”
Nick described her presence at the school as welcoming and fun. For example, she placed Echo Dots—Amazon’s smart speaker—around the school and programmed them to play music during passing periods instead of a bell.
“We’re bare-bones with staffing, but very creative,” Kelly said.
The couple took a similar approach to wedding planning. Kelly remembered setting up an assembly line in the backyard where they made “almost all” of their own decorations, from Disneyland-Jungle-Cruise-themed table centerpieces to boutonnieres—all the while gluing, painting, laughing.
They spray-painted upside down wine glasses, pieced together bouquets with hyper-realistic silk flowers from the craft store Michaels, and decorated plates they found at The Gold Mine thrift shop. The silk flower bouquets came with them to Mexico. Every detail, from the flowers to Nick’s tie, was customized to complement the blue-and-pink dress that their daughter had picked out.
They decided not to use a caterer and picked out pies and cheesecake instead of wedding cake—pies from Piedaho Bakery, Costco cheesecake dressed up with raspberries. Nick also made several dairy-free chocolate cream pies with a graham cracker crust to accommodate his daughter’s allergies.
On their wedding day, a cold front blew in and it snowed, sending them inside the garden’s atrium. Friends helped set up the tables dropped off by Barbara’s Party Rentals and the party platters the couple bought at Costco; Kelly steamed the tablecloths herself.
Kelly remembers working half a day, racing up to Ketchum to get her hair done at A Touch of Class and racing home to put on her dress, do her own makeup and arrange her daughter’s hair. (“I was watching TikTok makeup tutorial videos in my wedding dress,” she said.) Nick got himself and the boys ready in the garden’s office building.
When it came to the processional, DJ Kevin Ware played “Can’t Help Falling in Love”:
“Wise men say only fools, only fools rush in. Oh, but I can’t help falling in love with you...”
Blending families
Both Nick and Kelly agreed that it’s important to make sure Jacob, Kristine and Sam maintain strong relationships with their dads’ extended families. Patience is key in balancing their custody schedules, Kelly said, especially during the holidays when everything is so blended.
“Having patience with the chaos and being patient with all the moving parts is really what it comes down to,” she said.
The couple also practices patience with each other. Both have ADHD and will sometimes “blurt out the last half of a thought,” which the other spouse can usually fill in, Nick said. One of their kids also has the condition and leans on Nick for support, Kelly said.
“It’s good to have someone who can understand your brain,” she said. “Nick is really a good communicator, and even when I’m starting to get confusing sometimes, he’s a really patient listener and will try to understand. It’s one of his best qualities. He’s brought a lot of peace into my life.”
Nick described the kids’ pick-up and drop-off arrangements as “copacetic,” but require flexibility. Recently, Sam’s father was out sick for a week, putting Nick on “dad taxi duty” to the Hemingway Elementary—now called the Hemingway STEAM School—twice a day.
“You have to accept that there will always be some flexibility needed here or there, but we’re all in the same boat with the other families,” he said. “We’re all rowing toward the same destination, and sometimes you have to stop rowing and the others get to row twice as hard—and that’s OK.”
Nick added that because his step-kids’ biological and nonbiological parents live in the valley and frequently run into each other at sporting events and birthday parties, there are many ways they need to work together.
“But everyone is willing to pitch in and work as a team,” he said.
For instance, while not blood-related to Sam, Jacob and Kristine’s paternal grandmother drove him to Jerome to watch his brother’s baseball game when his dad was too sick to drive. And not long ago, Sam invited that same grandmother to Hemingway for Grandparents Day.
Kelly said each of her kids has a unique relationship with Nick. He and Jacob share a love for video games, space and robotics; he and Kristine work on Girl Scout badges together (both Nick and Kelly are troop leaders); and he and Sam read bedtime stories together.
“Being a stepdad, fitting in that puzzle can be hard, but Nick is connected with the kids in a way where they don’t feel they have to choose a dad. It’s very individual to the kid,” Kelly said.
Sometimes he’s called Dad, other times Nick.
“Sam will call me Dad from time to time—he’s like, ‘Dad, I mean, Nick’—and correct himself. I tell him, ‘Hey, you can call me Dad if you want, but I’m not going to push it,” Nick said.
At the end of the day, he said, it’s the simple moments with family that count: sitting in bed together, Kelly’s feet on his knees, Nick doing a New York Times sudoku puzzle while Kristine runs in and out of the room showing her parents her artwork.
“You can get lost in the day-to-day minutia, but I’ll get these brief moments of clarity where l sit and smile and get to realize how phenomenally fortunate I am that I have a wonderful partner that gave me three wonderful step-kids, and that I get to participate in raising them,” Nick said. “It’s such a joy. It’s everything that I never knew that I always wanted. The whole thing fills my heart with how good and right it all feels.”
Kelly listened, then laughed.
“It’s everything I’ve always wanted.”
