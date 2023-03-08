} Skip to main content
'Third time's the charm'

From Bellevue to Bismark, the Cuskeys couldn't help falling in love

Nick and Kelly

The couple took a thrifty approach to wedding attire. Kelly, left, bought her dress at David’s Bridal and ordered a used $70 duplicate on Poshmark to help her relive the day. Nick, right, bought his suit at Men’s Wearhouse and garnished the look with a handmade boutonnière. Kelly’s dress was altered by local stylist and costumer Michele Minailo.

 Photo by Jennifer Franklin, 208 Images & Media

It wasn’t always obvious, but Nick and Kelly Cuskey had a lot in common from the start.

Both of their earliest memories came into focus in the Wood River Valley. Nick, 41, has fond recollections of the three-story farmhouse that his family used to rent at Lane Ranch, back before it became a housing development.

Kelly, 41, remembers playdates and birthday parties with her classmates at Hemingway Elementary. Nick, she swears, hung out with her at least once at a mutual friend’s house.

Nick and Kelly

Kelly said that philosophical differences originally stood between herself and Nick, but they've since overcome those their differences. Here, the couple spins the prayer wheel at Sawtooth Botanical Garden. The wheel was originally gifted by the Dalai Lama and contains a million handwritten prayers.
Pie

The couple took a nontraditional approach with their dessert options, choosing pies and cheesecake over a traditional wedding cake. Pictured here: one of Nick's coconut-milk chocolate cream pies, made for his step-daughter. 

