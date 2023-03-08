} Skip to main content
There's more than one way to tie the knot

Unique details helped these couples' character shine through

Out of the ordinary weddings

Tamar and Will Gotshall-Maxon had an Armenian Orthodox wedding at Trail Creek Cabin.

The Wood River Valley’s beautiful scenery makes it a destination for outdoor weddings. Even so, festivities come in many styles, from catered affairs in Sun Valley, to more rustic off-the-grid gatherings further afield.

Phoebe and Caroline Bean got hitched at the Bean family’s Lava Lake Ranch ranch near Craters of the Moon National Monument.

“At first, we thought, let’s just elope, because traditional wedding plans didn’t fit our personalities,” Caroline said. “Then we decided to find ways to make it personal and take our community of friends with us.”

Phoebe and Caroline Bean got hitched outdoors at the family ranch.
Rodger and Amanda Riccardi threw a wedding party in the wilderness.

