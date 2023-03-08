There's more than one way to tie the knot

The Wood River Valley’s beautiful scenery makes it a destination for outdoor weddings. Even so, festivities come in many styles, from catered affairs in Sun Valley, to more rustic off-the-grid gatherings further afield.
Phoebe and Caroline Bean got hitched at the Bean family’s Lava Lake Ranch ranch near Craters of the Moon National Monument.
“At first, we thought, let’s just elope, because traditional wedding plans didn’t fit our personalities,” Caroline said. “Then we decided to find ways to make it personal and take our community of friends with us.”
A close friend who owns a brewery brewed them a custom beer for their wedding, incorporating a piece of Phoebe’s artwork on the can. Their bouquets were made by a friend in Missoula, who grows garlic in her backyard. The grocery store staple made a unique addition to the arrangements.
The couple had their “first look” by walking up either side of the sheep wagon they often stayed in when they visited the Ranch. Another good friend who owns a cocktail company created drinks made with apple juice pressed from the apple tree in Caroline and Phoebe’s own backyard.
Each detail provided a memento of the couple’s devotions to one another. At the rehearsal dinner, they served tomato soup and grilled cheese because that’s the meal that they eat every year on their anniversary. It became special to them early in their relationship, when, after a long hike, they failed to make it back to the lodge for dinner. They had to improvise with whatever they had left in their camping cooler. Sharing that sweet tradition with their friends and family was really important to them.
“It was special for me, having grown up on the ranch, to have the details and location be so meaningful,” Phoebe said. “Our ranch foreman participated in the ceremony and dinner. It was personal on all fronts.”
On the day of the wedding, the weather turned chilly—one wild card that outdoor wedding planners must contend with.
“This was over Trailing of the Sheep weekend, and it was 40 degrees and misty,” Phoebe said. “My hands were a little blue during the ceremony.”
Tamar and Will Gotshall-Maxon decided to honor the bride’s family tradition with an Armenian Orthodox wedding at Trail Creek Cabin in Sun Valley. The wedding was intimate and personal, with just Tamar and Will’s family and closest friends celebrating with them, just how they wanted it.
Tamar’s parents are from Beirut, Lebanon. The children grew up in Tennessee.
“My sister flew an Orthodox priest in from New York for her wedding,” Tamar said. “My mother brought a priest from Las Vegas for mine. As my dad walked me up the aisle, he sang, instead, instruments playing. That’s how it’s done.”
Before the ceremony someone stuffed a bunch of money in the bride’s shoes. When the bride and groom danced, people also threw money at them.
“Sometimes there is also a money tree,” Tamar said.
The Orthodox wedding ceremony includes a moment after the vows when the bride and groom place crowns on one another’s heads.
“Instead of husband and wife, they call you husband and queen. The ceremony was all in Armenian and English. When the best man was holding the crown above my head and my husband’s head, he was called the godfather by the priest.”
Dinner was inside Trail Creek Cabin, followed by music by Old Death Whisper. Tamar said Sun Valley Resort catered the wedding, but she did make baklava instead of cake for dessert.
Amanda and Rodger Riccardi tied the knot off-the-grid in a spectacular meadow along Silver Creek in the Boulder Mountains north of Ketchum.
“The idea was to have a campout wedding in the wilderness,” Amanda said. So, they went to the Sawtooth National Recreation Area Visitors Center to look at a book of rental sites.
“We chose this spot because it has a great view,” Amanda said.
Amanda was working as a teacher at the Ernest Hemingway STEAM School in Ketchum when she got engaged.
“An older gentleman was teaching me to fly fish. He loaned me a rod from Rodger, who I had never met. I went to his house to thank him and that’s how we met.”
She had been getting dating advice from a school custodian named Jaime, who approved of Rodger from the start.
“Jaime [who now has The Taco Fix catering] said there would be no question that he would be catering our wedding,” Amanda said. “But with no electricity, water or cell phone service, Silver Creek is not an easy place to get married. If you forget something you can’t call somebody to bring that along like, the secret ingredient for the carnitas, which is Coca-Cola.”
The wedding involved pulling a music stage, cooking supplies and Italian wines for a crowd of friends up into the mountains.
“It was a campy wedding, but we had special touches, including a band from Seattle,” she said. “We also had a lot of people camping out there that night.” ￼
