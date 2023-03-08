The 'Write' Stuff

Jerry Seinfeld once said, “According to most studies, people’s number one fear is public speaking. Number two is death. This means to the average person, if you go to a funeral, you’re better off in the casket than doing the eulogy.”
But this article isn’t about funerals. It’s about an occasion much scarier: weddings.
Wood River Valley-based event planner Esther Williams knows better than anyone how important speeches are to the occasion.
“There are obvious parts of a wedding—the dancing, the dinner, the ceremony,” said Williams, who runs For Such A Time Events. “But what’s important is honoring the couple and the significance of the promise they have made in front of family and friends on that day.
“How [wedding attendees] know the couple—together or separately—is different for everyone in the room. These speeches essentially create a united moment for all of the guests to remember the couple by.”
That’s a lot of pressure. It’s so nerve-wracking, some people may turn to a ghostwriter. Illinois-based Holly Rennels has written over 2,000 wedding speeches for other people.
Rennels has been around weddings as long as she can remember. Her mother worked as a planner and caterer. Her first job was blowdrying candelabras.
“I am a wedding veteran on many levels and have attended weddings in practically every tradition one can imagine,” Rennels said.
Growing up, she devoured the works of T.S. Elliot, Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, Hemingway and Chaucer. She loves Edgar Allan Poe—though “he may not inspire my wedding speeches,” Rennels said. “I love any genre as long as it is eloquently written.”
As a classically trained vocalist, Rennels competed in extemporaneous speaking, drama and debate when she was younger. She trained in etiquette and social protocol, too.
“I have zero public speaking fears,” she said.
But, she saw how afraid people were to get up and speak in front of crowds, and felt “tremendous empathy” for their struggles. So, she started ghostwriting for friends in need.
In 2016, she went pro. Rennels opened her Etsy shop for custom writing services. Quickly, she learned “maid of honor speeches” was a popular search term.
“I felt the kismet in that moment, my lifetime of writing and wedding attending and public speaking was aligning perfectly to help me meet a need in the market and create my dream job,” Rennels said.
Over the years, she has developed a questionnaire. She asks clients to complete it in as much detail as possible. Sometimes she is asked to “make the bride bawl,” other times to “crack everyone up.”
“I do my best to meet the tone requested by each client,” Rennels said. “I can ‘hear’ their voices in the phrases they choose and scriptures or passages they reference. I produce a rough draft within 24 hours and edit with them until they are completely satisfied.”
Often, wedding speeches are forgettable—or worse. Guests tend to really remember the bad ones. Rennels does, too.
“I have attended a number of weddings where I was appalled, bored or otherwise irritated by the speeches people would give,” she said. “After a year of wedding planning and 48 hours of beauty treatments and incessant photography, the bride and groom deserve a moment to hear what’s in the hearts of their friends and family.
“That is what weddings are for, after all.”
Here are few of her top tips to help you nail the speech—and some pitfalls to look out for—edited lightly for concision.
Introduce yourself
“At weddings, people are likely to have forgotten your name, or not been able to hear your name because it’s loud,” Rennels said. “Just say your name and title because it is polite.”
Layoff the booze
“The worst speeches are always those that appear to have no outline, no point and no end in sight; the speaker just jumps from story to story after being overserved from the open bar ... Some people have also not attended very many weddings and lack the knowledge of etiquette and protocol the occasion requires.”
Keep it family friendly
“When people purchase my editing services, I often get 1,000-plus words of inside jokes and stories inappropriate for public consumption ... It is important to avoid anything a distant cousin or the officiant might find offensive or might not appreciate/understand.”
Slow down
“One of my favorite tips is to avoid contractions. Nerves make people speak a little more quickly than normal, but when one takes the time to say ‘you have’ instead of ‘you’ve’ it slows the tempo in a way that does not feel rehearsed or unnatural.”
Less is more
“Get in, be clever, get out. The best ones always leave you wanting more—3-5 minutes is the sweet spot, roughly 400-600 words. They likely have a lifetime of stories and memories and feelings to share. Distinguishing which details are relevant/necessary to include is often the most difficult part of writing the speech. Avoid telling story after story or using catchphrases or references to inside jokes not everyone will ‘get.’ The number one complaint of wedding guests is too many speeches or speeches that are too long.”
Speak from the heart
“The sentiment of the deliverer is paramount. The most amazing speeches make you ‘feel’ something.”
Practice makes perfect
“Nerves are for the ill-prepared. Do not procrastinate. Write your speech and read it out loud in front of a mirror several times. If something ‘sticks out’ or causes you to stumble, reword it. However, people often procrastinate. I offer a 911 listing that is utilized more than your readers would believe.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In