From dress shopping to figuring out vendors, florals and menu items, planning a wedding is a notoriously nerve-wracking process. With a pandemic tossed into the mix, soon-to-be-newlyweds have also had to confront the unthinkable: Cancel outright, or postpone to a later date?
Aside from their wedding dates, couples have had to let go of bachelorette or bachelor parties, saying ‘yes’ to the dress before an audience of friends and family, and other traditions that usually accompany getting married. They’ve had to change venues, forgo deposit money and ultimately mourn the loss of the dream wedding they envisioned.
In all of its uncertainty, though, 2020 produced new wedding styles and cultivated new attitudes, local industry professionals told the Express. The pandemic may have changed how we view and plan weddings—perhaps permanently.
According to event planner Esther Williams, owner of For Such a Time Events, the “typical ceremony, cocktail hour, reception, dancing, wedding’s-done” mentality no longer applies.
“Everything has had to change, especially for the few weddings that squeaked by last year,” she said. “COVID has dictated the entire experience of a wedding, what weddings look like for brides and how they want to view their weddings.”
The closing of churches may have helped couples realize they aren’t pigeonholed into a classic, traditional wedding. Ultimately, there’s no wrong way to get married, Williams says. In fact, the pandemic has prompted brides and grooms to pick which traditions they want to keep and which they want to throw out.
“There’s a definite ‘1, 2, 3’ to [a typical] wedding,” Williams said. “[But] brides who are wanting a more intimate, memorable day are going a slightly different route. Maybe they have this wonderful freestanding ceremony up north in the Boulders, and instead of coming back to town and doing a sit-down dinner, they’re doing appetizers and going right into music and dancing.”
Many local couples have taken a ‘wed now, party later’ approach, sticking with their original date and anniversary with a ‘micro’ wedding and planning on a sequel wedding at some point down the road. Local wedding planner Amanda Seaward, the creative force behind Absolute Weddings, said that model has given couples the best of both worlds—an intimate, relaxed, ceremony followed by the promise of a blowout celebration, once it becomes safe to celebrate.
“With so many weddings here being destination weddings and guests coming from all over the country, we saw a lot of couples taking time to reassess, to feel out their guests’ comfort levels with [travel] and decide if they wanted to go ahead with a ‘micro’ wedding,” Seaward said.
Both Seaward and Williams planned micro weddings last summer, a trend they predict will stick around in 2021 and beyond. Born in response to capacity restrictions, the ‘micro’ wedding has all the markings of a traditional wedding, Seaward said—a ceremony followed by a cocktail hour followed by a reception—but is generally scaled down to a dozen or so people.
In July and August, Seward planned two outdoor micro weddings. One set of clients scaled down their guest list from 250 people to 11; the other “went from probably 200ish people to 15,” she said.
“Due to the size of these smaller, more intimate weddings, people had the opportunity and the time to be with close family members,” she said. “Weddings last summer were so heartfelt and special, and everything [the couples] selected really had a meaning, whether it was family heirlooms or a special song they wanted played. They really found a way to keep it more loving, more intimate, but not necessarily over-the-top ostentatious.”
Williams agreed.
“More brides are like, ‘I want a micro wedding where it’s just family in the backyard, inside a home, or at a restaurant,’” she said. “Brides are seeing the importance of what’s at the core of a wedding more so these days, because everything has been stripped away.”
Micro weddings also remove some of the pressure “to invite your parents’ friends from work who you’ve only met once or twice at a Christmas party,’” Williams said.
Professional wedding photographer Jenni Franklin of 208 Images & Media agreed. Pre-pandemic, many couples felt obligated to plan big weddings, but are now embracing smaller gatherings, she said.
“There’s no questioning of ‘Why wasn’t so-and-so invited,’” she said. “People understand, ‘Oh, yeah, it’s because of the pandemic.’”
Franklin said elopement has become another popular option for brides and grooms. In the context of today’s wedding scene, that’s an unstructured wedding arrangement where a couple will quietly tie the knot, usually outdoors, in front of a few witnesses.
“There are a lot of people just looking for that scenic backdrop and ideal vacation spot,” Franklin said. “Elopements were already starting to become a trend here in [2019], especially in the Redfish area, and I’m guessing Sun Valley will see more of those in 2021.”
The wedding style is especially well-suited to couples with divorced parents or some level of family tension, and often helps relieve stress, Franklin said.
“Elopements are fun because all of a sudden they can turn into a family vacation. You can have just the couple and their kids, or a couple, Grandma and Grandpa and a few siblings,” she said.
Franklin said she shot photos for a few elopements last summer in which the brides’ parents were divorced and hadn’t seen each other for over 20 years. One bride asked that her parents were separated in photos, Franklin said, but in that smaller elopement setting they felt comfortable enough to appear in the same picture.
“It was mind-blowing for [the bride] to actually get a family photo,” she said.
Other couples in the valley have planned hybrid weddings somewhere between a micro wedding and elopement—a cocktail hour at Redfish Lake, for example, followed by a night hike or dancing by the campfire.
In one wedding Seaward planned last summer, clients segued into a multi-day family vacation, renting Airstreams for a camping weekend. In another, the couple exchanged vows mid-hike, essentially using a trail as their aisle.
“The guests thought they were going on a hike in the morning before the wedding. There they were, dressed in hiking shoes and shorts and bandanas,” she recounted with a laugh, “and when they got to the destination in the middle of the woods, all of a sudden there were chairs set up. By the time everyone got together for dinner, all the pressure was off, too, which really let everyone truly celebrate and be in the present moment.”
Whether it be a micro wedding, elopement or a something in between, smaller affairs can save a lot of time, money and stress. Williams said many couples have actually warmed up to the concept of dialed-down weddings, which usually entail smaller budgets with fewer flower arrangements and menu items to worry about. More time and money can be devoted to each guest and the overall guest experience, she said.
“What I’m seeing brides doing is really coming back to what a wedding day is, what it symbolizes, what they actually want that day to look like,” Williams said. “[I ask them], ‘Do you want it to be a blur where you didn’t see your close friends and family because you were busy saying hi to the 170 people there, or [a day] surrounded by friends and family, a smaller group, in a way that’s more low-key and less pressure?’”
Postponing a wedding can actually give clients a unique opportunity to slow down, rethink where their dollars are going and be more intentional about décor, Seaward and Williams said. More couples are taking a “Marie Kondo” approach in finding items that spark joy, from napkins to centerpieces.
“I think a lot of brides get worried that if they have these micro weddings, they’re going to lose the ‘oomph’ and the ‘Instagram factor,’” Williams mused. “But I’ve seen so many brides take their budgets and put them toward things that were maybe not in their budget to begin with—photographed pieces, floral installations. There’s a way to take these small weddings and make them more detailed.”
Seaward recalled a 12-person wedding last year with “custom monogrammed napkins, beautiful stationary, cut-out name cards and personalized champagne tumblers.”
“In that situation they put as much thought and energy, and quite frankly expense, into their wedding, just on a smaller scale,” she said.
Along with 2020’s seismic shift toward smaller weddings, more couples are relying on professional photography and videography to capture their special day and share it with their extended networks. Already, Franklin’s bookings are up for this summer, she said, and nearly all of her clients who postponed in 2020 are moving forward with plans to wed in 2021 or 2022.
“Those who have postponed [to 2021] have cut their guest list from around 300 people to 100 or 150, from what I’m seeing,” she said. “People are ready to move forward, get married and get back to normal. They’re saying, ‘We’re not going to let this pandemic stop us.’”
Photo credits: Page 16 by Christine Marie Photo; Pages 17 and 18 by Jennifer Franklin, 208 Images & Media.
