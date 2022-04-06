The Space, a non-profit organization, based in Hailey, provides access to educational support and resources for students from sixth to 12th grade, and offers free summer camps and workshops for South Valley students.
The Space offers individual and group academic support, college and financial aid counseling, tutoring in math, English, science, foreign language, bilingual resources, test prep and college essay writing for under-resourced students.
Partnering with Wood River Middle School, The Hunger Coalition, Bellevue Library and the Advocates, The Space has held similar STEAM camps. There are four workshops at the Hailey Library and four at the Bellevue Library throughout the summer. Additionally, The Space will hold three separate camps located at the Bellevue Public Library. Math, science and writing activities will be provided for 15 sixth- to eighth-graders from the South Valley.
“Our summer programs, a collaboration between The Space and the South Valley libraries, work to help students apply the skills they’ve acquired in school through activities that spark their interest,” said Naomi Runkel, co-founder of The Space.
According to the organization, very few programs exist to assist South Valley students, especially during summertime. Therefore, the camps target middle school students who may not have access to educational camps and other organized activities to help retain learning.
“The Space is committed to ensuring that all students have access to the kind of enrichment programs that will encourage them to be lifelong learners,” added Co-Founder Kate Ristow.
The camps will feature a different theme each week. They will be held from June 13th to June 15th, June 27th through June 29th, and July 11th through July 13th, Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will include lunch and necessary supplies for the workshops.
Applications will be accepted starting in April. However, there are limited spots available, and priority will be given to students with financial needs.
To apply, visit The Space Idaho’s website, www.spaceidaho.org. Any questions or issues can be addressed via phone or email at 208-450-3750 and www.thespaceidaho@gmail.com. ￼
