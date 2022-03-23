The Sun Valley Film Festival is more than its full slate of curated films. Don’t miss out on events like our popular Coffee Talks, moderated conversations, panel discussions, special screenings and exciting parties throughout the Festival.
PANELS AND SPECIAL SCREENINGS
Please remember: Priority access is how we thank those who make the Festival possible. Patron passholders receive Platinum priority and always get front-of-the line access. Insiders (Gold priority), Festival (Silver priority) and Film (Silver priority) passholders get tiered access in order before individual ticket holders. For priority entry, Patrons and passholders must arrive 30 minutes before any event.
Coffee Talks
Presented by Our Gorongosa
10 a.m. Friday, April 1 — Sunday, April 3, at The Argyros
Our engaging Coffee Talks are the crown jewel of the Festival, featuring a moderated Q&A with artists and filmmakers who changed the cinematic landscape. Coffee Talks are free and open to the public: priority access is given to passholders.
- Friday, April 1: Cast of “Outer Banks”
Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey and Carlacia Grant, will receive this year’s Rising Star Award. Earning kudos such as a People’s Choice Award for the most “Bingeworthy Show” in its premiere year 2020, “Outer Banks” is a coming-of-age story that follows a tight-knit group of local teens (the Pogues) in the beach vacation destination of the Outer Banks of North Carolina.
- Saturday, April 2: Amy Poehler
As one of Hollywood’s most versatile and sought-after talents, with credits including that of actress, writer, director, producer, and bestselling author (“Yes Please”). Amy Poehler made her documentary directorial debut on March 4 with Amazon’s critically acclaimed documentary “Lucy & Desi” where she also executive produces. Her acting credits include “Parks and Recreation,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Inside Out,” “The House,” “Sisters,” “Wet Hot American Summer,” “They Came Together,” “A.C.O.D.,” “Free Birds,” “Are You Here,” “Baby Mama,” “Blades of Glory” and “Mean Girls.”
- Sunday, April 3: Woody Harrelson
Woody Harrelson’s rare mix of intensity and charisma consistently surprises and delights audiences and critics alike in both mainstream and independent projects. He is a three-time Academy Award nominated actor for his performances in “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” “The People vs. Larry Flynt” and “The Messenger.” Harrelson recently completed filming on “Champions” with Bobby Farrelly directing, and HBO’s “The White House Plumbers” for director David Mandel. Upcoming 2022 releases include “The Man From Toronto” and “Triangle of Sadness.”
The Q&A
Presented by Jackson Jets
Stick around after the credits roll for our filmmaker Q&As, featured after many of our films (noted on the film schedule). Don’t worry about missing your next screening time—we’ve intentionally scheduled things with more breathing room to accommodate these filmmaker Q&As. These intimate sessions are a gem of the Festival, so don’t let them pass by!
Aprés at HQ
Thursday, March 31 — Saturday, April 2, from 3-6 p.m.
Join us for aprés—a happy hour mountain style, featuring moderated conversations with some of the most celebrated Festival guests. Open to Patron, Insiders and Festival passholders.
Documentary Filmmaking: An Inside Look
Presented by National Geographic Documentary Films and Disney Original Documentary
Friday, April 1 at 3 p.m. during Aprés at HQ
Join the filmmakers behind this year’s most anticipated documentaries for an intimate conversation on documentary filmmaking and the stories behind the stories on screen. Panelists include: Sara Bernstein, Producer, “We Feed People.” Jocelyn Chaput, Editor, “Fire of Love.” Alex Pritz, Director, “The Territory.” Meghan Walsh, Producer, “Mickey: The Story of a Mouse.”
Conversation with Danny Strong
Presented by Variety
Friday, April 1, at 5 p.m. during Aprés at HQ
Join us for a conversation with our Variety Pioneer Honoree, Danny Strong, with Variety Features Editor, Malina Saval at Apres on Friday afternoon. A prolific writer, director, actor and producer, Strong has earned two Emmys, a Golden Globe, two WGA awards, a PGA Award and a Peabody Award. He currently serves as creator and showrunner of the hit Hulu series Dopesick. His other credits include Recount, Game Change, The Butler, as well as co-creating FOX’s Empire.
Screenwriters Lab
Saturday, April 2, at 3 p.m. during Aprés at HQ
Join us at a roundtable discussion with this year’s High Scribe Judge Jared Stern (“The Lego Batman Movie,” “DC League of Super-Pets”), Oscar-nominated writer Zach Baylin (“King Richard”) and Trevor Groth. The winner of the High Scribe will be announced before a live audience.
Sneak Peek with Souza
Thursday, March 31, at 5 p.m. at The Green Room
Meet the filmmakers and get the inside scoop from SVFF Director of Programming Ana Souza about the incredible film slate our team has curated. Open to Patron and Insiders passholders only.
SVFF Opening Documentary Film
- “Fire of Love”
Wednesday, March 30, at 5 p.m. at The Argyros
Join us for the festival’s Opening Documentary Film, “Fire of Love.” Q&A to follow.
SVFF Opening Narrative Film
- “Across the River and Into the Trees”
Wednesday, March 30, at 6 p.m. at the Opera House
Join us for the festival’s Opening Narrative Film, “Across the River and Into the Trees.”
SVFF After Hours Slate
These specially programmed films are designed to push boundaries and highlight progressive filmmaking. These fearless directors are elevating genre and horror storytelling. For the avid cineaste, but not for the faint of heart!
- “Saloum”
Wednesday, March 30, at 8 p.m. at The Argyros
- “Watcher”
Thursday, March 31, at 9:30 p.m. at The Argyros
- “Holy Emy”
Friday, April 1, at 7p.m. at the Opera House
- “Shorts”
Friday, April 1, at 10 p.m at The Argyros
- “Hatching”
Saturday, April 2, at 10 p.m at The Argyros
Further Honoree Film Screening—Free Event
- “The First Wave”
Friday, April 1, at 2 p.m. at The Community Library
Join us for a special screening of award winning documentary “The First Wave” followed by a Q&A with the SVFF Further Award honoree featured in the film, Dr. Nathalie Dougé. Free and open to the public with priority access to Patron, Insiders, Festival and Film passholders.
Family Friendly Screening—Free Event
- “Explorer: The Last Tepui”
Saturday, April 2, at noon at The Community Library
Join us for an all ages adventure story brought to you by National Geographic Documentary Films. “Explorer: The Last Tepui” is a one-hour special and the newest installment of National Geographic’s long-running “Explorer” series. Q&A to follow. Free and open to the public with priority access to Patron, Insiders, Festival and Film passholders.
Future Filmmakers Forum—Free Event
Made possible by the Nordstrom Brothers and an annual generous gift from the Steen Family Foundation.
Sunday, April 3, at 11:30 a.m. at The Argyros
Come see the work of the next generation of talented young filmmakers in grades 7 through 12. Reception to follow for filmmakers, family, and friends in the The Green Room at 1 p.m. Free and open to the public with priority access to Patron, Insiders, Festival and Film passholders.
Encore Screenings—Volunteer Thank You
If you missed them the first time, here is your chance to catch the best of the Fest! Check the website after Saturday’s Awards Bash for titles. We’re saving the first few rows for our volunteers, without whom we could not make this Festival happen.
Best Narrative Feature Encore
Sunday, April 3, at 1:30 p.m. at The Argyros.
Best Documentary Feature Encore
Sunday, April 3, at 2:30 p.m. at the Opera House.
SVFF Closing Film
- “Navalny”
Sunday, April 3 at 4:30 p.m. at The Argyros
Join us as we close the Festival with a special ceremony preceding the closing film, “Navalny.” Q&A with Filmmakers Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae and Mel Miller.
PARTIES
All parties are 21 and over.
Patrons Opening Party
Presented by Jackson Jets Center
Wednesday, March 31 at 7 p.m. at HQ
Open to Patron and Insiders passholders.
Rising Star Party
Thursday, March 31 at 9 p.m. at The Casino Bar
220 N. Main Street, Ketchum
Come celebrate the cast of Outer Banks as our Rising Star honorees. General public subject to a cover charge. Open to Patron, Insiders and Festival passholders.
Pioneer Party on Main Street—Free Event
In partnership with Visit Sun Valley
Friday, April 1, at 7 p.m. on Main Street
SVFF is shutting down Main Street to celebrate our Pioneer Award honoree, Danny Strong! Don your best retro ski gear for your chance to win incredible prizes from our sponsors, including bicycles, guitars, paddleboards and more! This bonfire-lit affair is free and open to the public.
Pioneer Party at HQ
Presented by Variety
Friday, April 1 at 8 p.m. at HQ
200 N. Main Street, Ketchum
SVFF keeps the party rolling with music and cocktails at HQ in celebration for our 2022 Pioneer honoree, Danny Strong. Open to Patron, Insiders, and Festival passholders only.
SVFF Awards Bash—The Nude Party
Saturday, April 2, at 10 p.m. at Whiskey’s
251 N. Main Street, Ketchum
Don’t miss the SVFF Awards Bash, headlined by indie rock band The Nude Party and hosted by Bobby Farrelly and Hayes MacArthur. More than a dozen filmmakers and special guests will be fêted with custom SVFF Belt Buckles, thanks to Rocky Mountain Hardware. Make sure to arrive early—this is one of the most popular events! Open to Patron, Insiders, and Festival passholders only.
Bloody Mary Wrap Party
Sunday, April 3, at 11:30 a.m. at HQ
Open to Patron and Insiders passholders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In