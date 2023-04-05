The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s Air Barn Action Sports Adventure Camp is opening up registration later this year than last, which means hopeful parents still have a chance to get their child signed up for one of the most popular camps in the area.
The camp offers kids the opportunity to learn freestyle tricks in a variety of disciplines from SVSEF’s staff of dedicated coaches, some of which are former professional skiers and snowboarders.
When the summer sun melts the jumps on Dollar and Baldy, top freestyle athletes head indoors to stay sharp. And the Air Barn has given kids of different ages, abilities and experiences a chance to dry-land train like the pros.
In 2018, the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation (SVSEF) opened up the facility at the Sun Valley Community School’s Dumke Family Sagewillow Campus to kids valley wide, offering its first Air Barn Action Sports Camps. And, like the kids who hit the ramps and trampolines, the camps have gotten bigger and bigger each year.
“A lot of kids knew about the Air Barn, but couldn’t get access to it because they weren’t on the (SVSEF) team,” said Tyler Conway, who directs the SVSEF freeski team and manages the Air Barn, said following the first open camp.
Conway added, “It’s a super rad facility—I want kids from all over the valley to see it, be exposed to it, and use it.
“If you’ve heard of Woodward, camps like that—well, we have the same kind of facility right here.”
Campers will use skateboards, rollerblades, bikes and scooters to take full advantage of the Air Barn’s halfpipe, foam pits, tow-in dry slope, airbags, and trampolines. Campers will also take advantage of the Community School’s conditioning center, which is adjacent to the facility.
This year’s sessions run at a similar time to last year’s—late July to early August—though by press time specific dates hadn’t been set.
Requirements include that campers have a SVSEF SkiClubPro account, USSA general membership, helmet, and a skateboard, scooter, bike or rollerblades.
Registration opens April 17. Sign up through the SkiClubPro platform and act fast—sessions usually sell out almost immediately. ￼
