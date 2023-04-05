SVSEF Air Barn

There’s always movement and activity at the SVSEF Air Barn.

 SVSEF courtesy photo by Matt Leidecker

The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation’s Air Barn Action Sports Adventure Camp is opening up registration later this year than last, which means hopeful parents still have a chance to get their child signed up for one of the most popular camps in the area.

The camp offers kids the opportunity to learn freestyle tricks in a variety of disciplines from SVSEF’s staff of dedicated coaches, some of which are former professional skiers and snowboarders.

When the summer sun melts the jumps on Dollar and Baldy, top freestyle athletes head indoors to stay sharp. And the Air Barn has given kids of different ages, abilities and experiences a chance to dry-land train like the pros.

SVSEF Air Barn at Sun Valley Community School's Dumke Sagewillow Campus

The Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation Air Barn at Sun Valley Community School’s Dumke Sagewillow Campus.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments