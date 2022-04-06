Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Kids Summer Art Camp runs from June 13-17 for students entering grades 3-5 and has already sold out. However, you can still enter your name on their website’s waitlist.
Middle School Art Week June 27-July 1 for students entering grades 6-8 still has spots available.
“These summer art programs are a great opportunity for kids to engage in various creative activities, explore and develop artistic skills, and engage with friends, play and make original artwork,” Education Director of SVMoA Sophie Sawyers said. “We have a lot of fun.”
These camps run 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. each day. Participants will form bonds while drawing, painting and constructing art.
“In addition to building fabulous creations in the classroom, campers have a chance to expand their knowledge and be inspired through art-focused field trips,” Sawyers said.
They take place at the Hailey Classroom at 314 Second Ave. South Hailey.
Registration for these camps costs $300 for members and $350 for nonmembers.
Keep an eye out as more events for teens get added, including Fishy Felting Fun with Betty Hayzlett on August 28.
For more information, visit www.svmoa.org. ￼
