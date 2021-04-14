The Sun Valley Museum of Art is offering its two annual, weeklong summer camps again this year, one for younger kids entering grades three through five, and another for students in grades 6 through 8.
Though the first camp is not until June, both programs had completely filled up by March. Still, for those who missed out on registration this time around, there’s always next year or the waitlist this year. SVMoA has offered these two programs every summer for many years, and will likely continue to do so moving forward. For those with an eye on 2022 (or on this year’s waitlist), keep reading for details of the Summer Art Camp and the Middle School Art Week.
The Summer Art Camp for grades 3-5 fosters artistic skills, intended to get kids engaging creatively with their peers, exploring fun activities and producing original work. Campers will paint, draw and build with various materials, plus expand their artistic perspectives with various field trips.
For the older kids, SVMoA has queued up Middle School Art Week. The objectives are similar: to keep those creative gears grinding outside of the normal school year, provide an opportunity for some socialization and send the kids home at the end of the week with a strong portfolio of creations they can be proud of.
Like the younger group, these students will work in several artistic forms. Plus, they will have the opportunity to meet and learn from working professional artists.
The Summer Art Camp will run from June 21-25 this year, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, and Middle School Art Week will be conducted from July 5-9. Both programs will be held at the museum’s location in Hailey—314 Second Ave. S.—and cost $300 for members of the Museum and $350 for nonmembers.
For those already registered, the cancellation reimbursement deadlines are June 7 for the Art Camp and June 21 for the Art Week.
SVMoA is maintaining a waitlist for those who still want to try to join in the fun this year. Call 208-726-9491 or visit svmoa.org for more details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In