One of the many goals of the Sun Valley Music Festival (SVMF) is to inspire a lifelong love of music. That’s why they challenge students of their educational programming to be the best musicians they can be and, more importantly, to have fun.
From Aug. 7-11, SVMF will offer classes for second- through 12th-graders in strings, voice, piano, woodwinds, brass and percussion.
Students are placed in ensembles based on age, instrument and ability. While students with no previous experience may enter the vocal programs, all instrumental programs, including piano, are designed for students with some prior training.
