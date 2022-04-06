SVMF camps instill a lifelong love of music

Sun Valley Music Festival’s (SVMF) Executive Director Derek Dean’s mission to instill a lifelong love of music extends to the organization’s educational outreach programs.
“We love the word ‘instill’ because it can sneak up on you,” Dean said. “So, without beating you over the head, we do everything we can to make sure you have a joyful experience listening to and making music.”
Education Director Kim Gasenica celebrates two and a half decades of SVMF’s programming.
“We’ve been doing this for 25 years with great support from the community,” Gasenica said. “It shows how entrenched the SVMF is and how committed they are to providing music education for the Valley.”
This summer, SVMF hosts two camps: The summer programs for grades second through 12th from Aug. 1-5 and the Advanced Chamber Program for high school and undergraduate students running from July 25-Aug. 6.
Students must audition for the Advanced Chamber Orchestra, an intimate, boutique focus on orchestral strings, operatic vocals and piano.
The regular program spans woodwind, brass, percussion, piano, voice and strings. One year of experience is recommended. Musicians will be split up into three different levels.
The camp takes place at the Sun Valley Community School campus, right across the street from the state-of-the-art Sun Valley Pavilion, where the orchestra holds its performances.
“For a week, it’s very cool to be walking onto a campus with your violin case,” Gasenica said. “When they go to school sometimes, they’re walking in the back door, slinking in.”
Students will receive three to five hours of world-class instruction per day with additional lessons at a cost. Elective classes include music theory, composition, world music and improvisation.
“We’re trying to teach the whole kid—not just the fingers, building skills of collaboration,” Dean said. “How do you learn to read each other’s cues and signals if there are four of you in a quartet without a conductor.”
The faculty comprises SVMF orchestra members, Idaho State University professors and local musicians. When SVMF books their world-renowned guest artists, it is written in their contract that they will help in the educational workshops.
This year, Grammy Award-winning Russian pianist Daniil Trifonov, International Tchaikovsky Competition silver-medalist George Li and co-founder of Collaborative Arts Institute of Chicago Nicholas Phan will work with students.
Campers get to perform on the Sun Valley Pavilion stage for their friends and family. About a quarter of the students come from out of state.
“Music transcends a lot of boundaries—socio-economic boundaries and cultural boundaries,” Gasenica said.
For the general camps, the registration fee is $100.
“The fees are nominal,” Gasenica said. “We’re very lucky to have very generous donors and supporters who help underwrite the majority of the festival.”
The only reason they charge anything is to prevent no-shows.
“We’ll scholarship anyone based on need and make it completely free,” Dean said. “Charging a little bit of money helps reinforce the commitment.”
The Advanced Chamber Program costs $250. In addition, students from out of town can stay at the Sun Valley Community School Residence Hall for $750, meals included.
“Compared to other summer camps, regionally and nationally, it’s a bargain,” Gasenica said.
Older students get the chance to network. Gasenica and Dean have seen this festival create lifelong friendships.
“We’re not necessarily trying to produce the next generation of Juilliard students heading into careers as professional musicians; we just want people to have music in their lives,” Dean said.
For more information, visit www.svmusicfestival.org. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In