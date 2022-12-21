Torchlight Parade, evergreen cutline

The annual Torchlight Parade will illuminate Dollar Mountain on Christmas Eve, Dec. 24.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Every Christmas Eve, Sun Valley’s Dollar Mountain has been graced with a majestic torchlight run by ski instructors, capped off by one of the Valley’s best fireworks shows.

The event will kick off this year at 5:30 p.m., continuing a celebration that pays homage to the traditions of Austria and its contribution not just to the sport of skiing, but to Sun Valley’s beginnings in the 1930s.

Torchlight runs, also called flare runs, are popular on nearly every continent where people ski. From France’s Courchevel, to Italy’s Bormio, to Colorado’s Monarch Mountain and even Australia’s Thredbo, the illuminated spectacles are a popular and impressive Christmas and New Year celebration worldwide.

