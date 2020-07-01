Sun Valley Resort’s annual Sun Valley on Ice show won’t take place as usual this Fourth of July, but the resort is offering families the chance to celebrate in other ways.
Festivities will kick off Wednesday, July 1, with a barbecue outside Trail Creek Cabin. The buffet, which will be open from 5:30-8:30 p.m., will also offer a full bar. The barbecue will feature live music from Dewey, Pickett and Howe. Tickets are $49 for adults and $24 for children, with reservations required. To reserve a spot, call the resort’s Recreation Office at 208-622-2135.
The celebration will continue Saturday, July 4, with a picnic on the Pavilion lawn. Families can reserve their picnic basket—which includes roasted chicken or barbecue ribs, various sides and dessert—by calling the resort’s Guest Center at 208-622-2135. Picnic baskets can be picked up in the Sage Room, next to Village Station, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. A picnic for four costs $99 plus tax, and a picnic for two costs $59.
The Gary Tackett Band will play on the lawn from 6-8 p.m., followed by a family movie that has yet to be decided. A fireworks show will start at about 10 p.m.
