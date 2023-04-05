Summer will be exciting at Sun Valley Resort, with camps for kids ages 2 to 12. There are a number of sessions across the summer to keep youngsters entertained.
Unlike the previous three years, in which children were grouped in small pods, campers will be able to mix together and interact. COVID-19 measures have been scaled back dramatically. This year, the only measures planned are a temperature check, visual check (to look for obvious signs of sickness like flushing or red eyes) and health screenings to make sure kids haven’t come in contact with anyone who has recently fallen sick.
Children are grouped and named: 2- to 3-year-olds are “sun bears,” 3- to 5-year-olds are “wolves,” 5- to 6-year-olds are “mountaineers,” 7- to 8-year-olds are “pathfinders”, and 9- to 12-year-olds are “eagles.” Price points are the same for all except the youngest. Half days cost $89 for kids ages 3-5 and $95 for kids ages 2-3. A full day for kids 4 and up is $140, and $150 for 2- and 3-year-olds.
