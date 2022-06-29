This year, Sun Valley Resort is toning down its Fourth of July festivities, scaling back to just a small celebration on July 1. Regardless, there is fun to be had around Independence Day at the resort, as three phenomenal ice skaters are coming over two dates book-ending the holiday.
On the first of the month, Olympic figure skater Mariah Bell and three time collegiate champion Ryan Bradley will skate under the lights from 9:45-11 p.m., with a fireworks show after.
Bell is a 26 year old from Tulsa, Oklahoma. She began skating at the age of 4, attending various competitions internationally while attending school. When she graduated high school in Colorado in 2014, she moved so she could train full time, according to U.S. Figure Skating. Since then, her ascent has been lofty. In 2017, after moving to train under legendary coach Rafael Arutyunyan, she received a bronze medal at the U.S. Championships, and finished 12th at her first ever World Championships. She was named as second alternate for the 2018 Winter Olympics team. In 2022, she stepped up to the main roster for the Beijing Games. Ever the competitor, Bell began work on a new routine with RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant Cordero Zuckerman and men’s skating legend Adam Rippon to Lady Gaga’s “Rain on Me” and “911.” This routine earned her a 10th place finish at the Olympics. She brings an energetic, graceful style of skating to the ice.
Bradley is a 38 year old from a family of skaters out of St. Joseph, Missouri. He attended University of Colorado at Colorado Springs, where he won three consecutive NCAA titles from 2005-2007. Following that, he took silver at the 2007 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. He won the U.S. title in 2011, and then retired from competitive skating.
On July 11, the headliner comes to town. Reigning men’s Olympic Gold Medalist Nathan Chen will bring his world-leading technical skills to the Wood River Valley. Chen is from Salt Lake City, where he learned to master figure skating, ballet and gymnastics, according to U.S. Figure Skating. He attended high school in both Utah and Colorado before being accepted to Yale University in 2018. The budding genius took a break from schooling to focus on skating soon after his acceptance. He is widely seen as one of the best skaters of all time, holding numerous records and accomplishments at all levels and in all disciplines of the sport. He has the highest combined free skate score, short program score, and combined total score in any international competition and in the Olympics. He is the only person to pull off five types of quadruple jumps in a single routine. He is also the only person to ever land seven total quadruple jumps in a single competition. If none of this means much to you, just know this: he spins better, cleaner and more often than any other skater in the world. Chen will skate from 9:30-10:40 p.m.
Tickets for both events can be purchased on Sun Valley’s website, and range from $89-$2,490. No outside food or beverage is allowed, but there will be a bar, and a buffet for some of the ticket holders. The events are held at the resort’s rink on 1 Sun Valley Road. ￼
