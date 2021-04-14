The Sun Valley Resort will have opportunities for kids to get a jump on mastering their golf skills this summer.
The Kids Golf Clinic will be held through June for 7- to 12-year-olds. It will teach kids how to practice their short game, golf etiquette, mid game, full swings and long games. The third session will offer an introduction to playing golf.
The cost is $200 per week with a maximum of 10 students per session. For more information or to register, call 208-622-2251 or email golf@sunvalley.com. You can also visit sunvalley.com/golf.
The sessions are broken out in the following manner:
- Week one is devoted to short game and etiquette, June 14-17;
- Week two is devoted to mid game with irons and full swing, June 21-24;
- Week three is devoted to long game with woods and introduction to playing June 28 to July 1.
