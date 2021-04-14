Sun Valley Music Festival fosters young musicians

Last month, when the Sun Valley Music Festival announced its plans to return to the Sun Valley Pavilion for a fully in-person summer music series in 2021, it also confirmed a whole slate of educational programs for young musicians in grades 2-12—held Aug. 2-6—and the Advanced Chamber Program for undergraduate students and “exceptional high school students.”
Students in grades 2-12 can register for programs in strings, voice, piano, woodwinds, brass and percussion. Over the course of the weeklong programs, participants will learn from world-class professional musicians, including Sun Valley Music Festival staff and special guest artists.
Musicians will perform in small ensembles and solo recitals throughout the week, culminating in full-scale concerts at the Sun Valley Pavilion on Friday, Aug. 6.
Students with no prior musical experience may enter the vocal programs, though all instrumental programs—including piano—are designed for students with some prior training. Musicians will be divided into ensembles based on their age, instrument type and ability.
Much of the cost of producing the educational programs is underwritten by donations. The total registration fee is $100, which includes a Music Institute shirt. Scholarships are available to assist with tuition, and private lessons cost extra.
Enrollment ends May 1, so prospective participants should waste no time in signing cup.
Last year’s summer programs for children were held in person, albeit with many strict safety measures in place. The Advanced Chamber Program for adept high school and undergraduate students was held remotely, however. That two-week program is set to return in-person this summer, July 26 through Aug. 7. String musicians, vocalists and pianists can all apply by submitting audition recordings by Thursday, April 15.
There is a $30 application fee for the Advanced Chamber Program and, upon acceptance, a $220 tuition fee, with scholarships available. If housing is required for out-of-area musicians, additional costs may apply.
Visit svmusicfestival.org for more information.
