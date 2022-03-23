Ernest Hemingway’s stories have given us some of the greatest films of all time: “For Whom the Bell Tolls” with Gary Cooper and Ingrid Bergman, “The Snows of Kilimanjaro” with Gregory Peck and Ava Gardner, “To Have or Have Not” with Humphrey Bogart and Lauren Bacall.
The rights to Hemingway’s lesser known final novel remained in production limbo for years. John Huston optioned the book for awhile and even commissioned a screenplay. Robert Altman gave it a shot to no avail.
Finally, a new cinematic adaptation of Hemingway’s “Across the River and into the Trees” will make its world premiere at the Sun Valley Film Festival, not far from the author’s final home in Ketchum.
Robert MacLean is a producer on the film.
“Obviously, it’s not one of his best books, but there are elements of the book that made a great story for a film,” MacLean said.
“Across the River” tells the bittersweet story of a highly-decorated soldier haunted by war and lost in the world, played by Liev Schreiber. While visiting Venice, he meets a local aristocrat.
“For a moment, time stands still,” MacLean said.
The two spend 48 hours together. She is looking for a future. He can’t escape his past.
“She makes him a little bit human again,” MacLean said. “They’re there for each other before they head in their own directions to their separate destinies.”
The story contains many of Hemingway’s iconic themes: love, war, aging, mortality and redemption. As a reporter, the mythic writer followed war all around the world. Ultimately, the film has an anti-war message, studying a character who follows orders of politicians to lead young men into battle.
“The film, unfortunately, resonates a bit more than it might have a few months ago because of the horrific events that are taking place in Ukraine right now,” MacLean said.
Paula Ortiz directed, counteracting Hemingway’s typical machismo. The development team consciously gave the female lead more to work with, MacLean said.
“I read the Huston screenplay—I didn’t think it was very good,” MacLean said. “The female character wasn’t so great in the screenplays and she wasn’t so great in the book.”
He went to Venice with his daughter for pre-production in early 2020. Due to the first COVID-19 lockdown, they stayed for three-months longer than intended.
During that time, they had watched seven seasons of Showtime’s “Ray Donovan.” By the end, they knew they had their leading man in Schreiber.
Schreiber co-stars alongside Matilda De Angelis. The up-and-coming Italian actress, seen on HBO’s “The Undoing,” started as a street musician.
The rest of the cast features an all-star roster of theater veterans and character actors, including Danny Huston, John Huston’s son.
Shooting on location in Venice is notoriously difficult, due to the canals.
“In a strange way, we ended up being very lucky because we shot it during the pandemic and everything was shut down in the whole city,” MacLean said. “There wasn’t a peep on the streets of Venice while we were shooting.”
During production, he grew close with the cast and crew.
“We were locked down in Venice, so we became like a family together,” MacLean said.
Now, it’s time to give this work near to his heart out to the public.
“It’s a precious thing,” MacLean said. “You do want to carefully handle these projects [and] have them seen on a big screen by appreciative audiences.”
Keep up to date on the sunvalleyfilmfestival.org for film showtimes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In