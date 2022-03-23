Before Hulu green-lit his latest television miniseries “Dopesick,” a propulsive examination of the opioid crisis starring Michael Keaton, showrunner Danny Strong faced a lot of rejection.
“When people passed, I wasn’t discouraged—I just thought they were wrong,” he said. “I think I was proven to be correct.”
This attitude is one of the many reasons he will be honored at the Sun Valley Film Festival. On Friday, April 1, Variety will give this year’s Pioneer Award to writer, director, actor and producer Danny Strong.
“The Pioneer Award is given in recognition of an industry innovator, one whose work on-screen or behind the camera embodies the trailblazing spirit,” Festival organizers wrote in a statement.
Past winners have included Shaka King, Aaron Paul, Eliza Hittman and Mark Duplass.
Over his vast career, Strong has won two Emmys, a Golden Globe, two WGA awards, a PGA Award and a Peabody Award.
Strong is proud to take part in the SVFF, which he says is a chance for a smaller community to see lesser-known films.
“It’s a great festival with a really rich, long tradition,” Strong said. “People really love it around Hollywood ... It’s just great outreach back and forth between film lovers and the people that make them.”
Of all the hats he wears—sometimes on the same day—he does not prioritize one over the other.
“I just view it as being part of the artistic process,” Strong said. “Whatever I’m working on ... I’m just fully invested in that and trying to make that work as best as I can.”
Before stepping behind the camera, he worked for many years as an actor, stealing scenes with recurring roles on “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Gilmore Girls.” Although he has acted on “Billions” for the past six years, he does not actively seek out acting gigs. When he gets offers, he only accepts if he thinks he can have fun.
Those years spent on the sets reading and rehearsing scripts have brought Strong a unique perspective, he says.
“I apply all that to my writing and directing,” Strong said. “It’s that process but in reverse.”
He is influenced by playwrights Arthur Miller, Anton Chekhov and Henrik Ibsen. As for filmmakers he loves Sydney Pollack and Sidney Lumet’s gritty style of storytelling, using injustices to explore social issues with interesting, flawed characters.
As a writer, he has worked on everything from dramas like “Game Change,” to blockbusters like “The Hunger Games.”
“The big-budget blockbuster usually has a lot more cooks in the kitchen, and all the cooks are very tense and nervous,” Strong said. “It’s certainly, from my experience, less fun and creative and more people breathing down your neck.”
A producer pitched “Dopesick” to him back in 2018.
“I thought it was a great story, a tragic story, a story that needed to be told,” Strong said.
Right away, he envisioned a crime thriller. Originally, it was intended to be a movie. Ultimately, he decided to stream it as a miniseries for two reasons. The first was creative.
“I felt like there was so much information that was pretty fascinating,” Strong said. “Two hours wasn’t enough.”
The second reason was strategic.
“How the show turned out was somewhat calculated by me based on the business model of how the industry works now,” Strong said.
He knew current movie studios wouldn’t fund a daring drama like this.
“As a limited series, this could be an exciting television event,” Strong said. “With a streamer, it could get a real budget. If I had a real budget, I have a better shot at getting better actors.”
One of his biggest inspirations for “Dopesick” was Steven Soderbergh’s 2001 film “Traffic,” which intertwined stories about the drug trade between US and Mexico. “Traffic” made over $200 million at the box office and went on to win four Oscars.
“Something like ‘Traffic’ would be very difficult to get made now,” Strong said. “Now, you look at ‘Narcos,’ and it’s this big success on television ... This industry has shifted in so many ways.”
“Dopesick” has received high ratings from critics and audiences alike. Major publications have given it rave reviews.
“By all the parameters of making a drama, we’ve been very successful,” Strong said. “It’s gotten a very high Rotten Tomatoes score, which is a phrase I never thought I’d say back when I was in theater and film school.”
So far, the mini-series has enjoyed a solid awards season run with Michael Keaton’s standout performance getting a lot of recognition. He was the first actor they reached out to when it came time to cast the show.
“It’s very hard to land an actor, particularly an actor at that level,” Strong said. “So when your first offer says yes, it’s incredibly exciting.”
With more projects in the works at his production company, he advises those trying to break into the industry not to wait for anyone—go out and create your own material.
“Make things that excite you as your own storyteller and your own audience member,” he said. “That’s the best chance for it to be great.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In