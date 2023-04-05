Boy Scientist
The Sun Valley Community School has a variety of programs this summer for elementary-school students all the way up to high schoolers. The private school has decreased the number of camps it offers in recent years, focusing instead on partnering with already-existing programs in the area. Even so, it still has plenty on tap this summer.

Beginning in June, the Community School is hosting a number of camps across four sessions. For elementary schoolers, there are educational, athletic and plain old fun options. Perhaps the most exciting is the half-day chess camp, which can be paired with either Minecraft, Lego or game-designing time in the afternoon. Coached by champion chess player Daniel Vellotti, the camp runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. across four sessions, the first of which is in late June and the last of which is in mid-August. Half-day enrollment costs $425 for the four-day course, while full-day enrollment runs $750.

Also for elementary school students are Girls’ Adventure Camp (dates TBD, rising second through fourth graders, $525) and a young explorers camp (a variety of sessions across the summer, ages 2-3, $325 per week). Both camps are designed to get students outdoors and interested in nature with sport and outdoor activities like hiking and swimming.

