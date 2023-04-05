The Sun Valley Community School has a variety of programs this summer for elementary-school students all the way up to high schoolers. The private school has decreased the number of camps it offers in recent years, focusing instead on partnering with already-existing programs in the area. Even so, it still has plenty on tap this summer.
Beginning in June, the Community School is hosting a number of camps across four sessions. For elementary schoolers, there are educational, athletic and plain old fun options. Perhaps the most exciting is the half-day chess camp, which can be paired with either Minecraft, Lego or game-designing time in the afternoon. Coached by champion chess player Daniel Vellotti, the camp runs from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. across four sessions, the first of which is in late June and the last of which is in mid-August. Half-day enrollment costs $425 for the four-day course, while full-day enrollment runs $750.
Also for elementary school students are Girls’ Adventure Camp (dates TBD, rising second through fourth graders, $525) and a young explorers camp (a variety of sessions across the summer, ages 2-3, $325 per week). Both camps are designed to get students outdoors and interested in nature with sport and outdoor activities like hiking and swimming.
The final camps for elementary school students will likely excite parents, too: educational sessions, one focused on STEM and one focused specifically on science. The science camp has two sessions, July 10-14 and July 17-21. It covers everything from “movement and velocity to chemical reactions and the physics of wind and water,” the school says. Kid’s will make, discover and play with “rockets, zip line projectiles, catapults, marshmallow blasters, super polymers... paddle boats, sun print art, sail-cruisers and bubble-ology,” according to the school’s website.
The STEM camp only has one session, July 24-28. In this camp, students will explore robotics and other advanced mechanisms. The camp is designed to spur interest in the STEM fields with activities that may not make the standard science or math curriculum. Hurry to sign up, though, as it is limited to 12 participants. Both the STEM and science camps cost $375 per session.
For middle schoolers, there are two camps. The first is similar to the science camp for elementary students. It’s designed to keep students’ skills sharp in the summer months, when they tend to forget some of what they’ve learned during the academic year. There are two sessions: July 10-14 and July 17-21. The camp costs $375 and is open to second graders through sixth graders.
The second middle-schooler camp is very exciting. It’s called Camp Give Back, and helps students realize dreams of charity work.
“Join us for four days of Giving Back to local nonprofits and community members and discover how fun and rewarding it can actually be,” the school’s website says. “We will go to a different nonprofit or two each day, learn how they help our community, and give our time and talents.”
At the end of the week, students will host a community event that they have designed and planned. The camp costs $425.
There are a few high-school-aged camps, but they are chock full of action. First, there are two camps in collaboration with White Otter Adventures that offer beginner and intermediate kayakers the chance to paddle the rivers of Idaho. Students will spend four days on the river “learning the skills and art of whitewater kayaking, while camping, making new friends, and eating incredibly good food,” according to the school. Meals will be provided by the Sunbeam Cafe and are organic, non-GMO, and locally sourced. This camps costs just under $900.
The advanced course offers those who have learned the ropes of kayaking the chance to take on whitewater rapids, waterfalls and chutes, while still under the safe guidance of instructors. There are two sessions for this camp, July 8-14 and August 1-7. The camp costs $2,200.
The final camp for older students is a college preparatory course. This camp is a crash course on how to deal with the most stressful part of high school: the end of junior year and the beginning of senior year. Students will learn to juggle classes, standardized tests, extracurriculars, senior projects and college applications. By the end of the course, students will have completed the Common App, written college essays and finished the University of California system essays and questions, if that is applicable to them.
