Summertime is a blank canvas at SVMoA

Sun Valley Museum of Art’s Kids Summer Art Camp runs July 10-14 for ages 8-10, entering grades three through five. The Summer Art Lab runs July 17-21 for ages 11-13, entering grades six through eight.

 Photo courtesy of Sun Valley Museum of Art

As you may have noticed at Gallery Walk events, Sun Valley Museum of Art (SVMoA) displays impeccably finished products by serious artists. But that doesn’t negate that fact that art should be about exploration, self-discovery and a whole lot of fun.

SVMoA’s summer camps are on sale now. Reserve your spot now before they fill up.

Campers will make friends, hone new skills and create artwork they can call their own while experimenting with painting, drawing, collage and clay.

