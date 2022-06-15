As with any niche community, outdoors enthusiasts have their own code. Once you’re on the trails, campsites, rivers or at any spot in the great outdoors, you’re expected to obey the rules—which, for a newbie, can be hard to pin down. To help, we’ve taken up the task of compiling some of these rules. So, sit back, grab a highlighter and take notes—summer school’s in session.
First up is trail etiquette. The National Park Service has a list of do’s and don’ts that anyone venturing into the federal parks—or any park, for that matter—should check out. The most important rule is to stay on the trail—for your own safety, and the well-being of flora and fauna in the area. One old adage, “Leave only footprints and take only pictures,” is a good rule of thumb.
When the trail gets busy, remember that the hikers traveling uphill have the right of way. If you’re a mountain biker, remember that you yield to hikers, so stay vigilant and travel at a safe speed. If you’re planning on packing snacks, make sure you have trash bags that you’re prepared to hike or bike down the trail with. If there are trash cans along the trail, disposing of your waste there is acceptable. But, don’t leave anything out on the trail, even compostable items such as banana peels or orange rinds. The food can attract and disrupt wildlife.
If you do happen to encounter wildlife, know the different approaches to take with each species. If you are lucky—or unlucky, depending on how you look at it—enough to encounter a bear, make sure you are not between a mother and her cubs. Move slowly and sideways away from the bear—this allows you to keep an eye on it. If the bear stands up, don’t panic, as this is typically a curious, not threatening, stance. In the event the bear does charge you, be ready to fight back, experts advise. Concentrate strikes to the bear’s face and muzzle. Do not play dead, as this is not known to discourage the bear at all. Remember, bears are fast and great climbers, so don’t try to escape the animal by running away or scaling a tree.
Mountain lions are another predator common to central Idaho that can pose a threat to humans. Bear spray works to deter them, as do whistles, air horns and bright lights, experts say. As with bears, do not run from a mountain lion, as it will only trigger the animal’s hunting instincts. It’s also important to note that yelling may not deter the cat in the same way artificial noise-makers do. This is because a loud scream can mimic the sound a wounded animal makes, which could label you as prey in the mountain lion’s eyes.
Moose are another animal native to the region that can present a substantial threat to humans. Unlike with bears and mountain lions, it’s considered OK to run from moose. Try to hide behind a tree or a car if you can, experts advise. Most importantly, watch for an imminent charge. If the animal’s ears are pinned back and neck hair is up, and if it’s grunting and stomping, it is likely to attack. If you are victim of a moose’s charge, do not fight back. Experts say your best approach is to curl into a ball and protect your head.
Deer and elk may not be as dangerous to humans as some other animals in Idaho, but they should still be avoided. It might be tempting to feed them, but that can be detrimental to their health. Deer and elk that receive food from their human friends spread the word quickly, which causes large numbers of the animals to congregate. This behavior increases the spread of disease, experts say, especially if any of the hungry deer or elk are malnourished. Also, the digestive systems of deer and elk are set up to handle certain types of food at certain points of the year—feeding them the wrong thing at the wrong time of the year can result in digestive problems and potentially death.
A major cause of human-animal interaction is improper disposal of food while camping. Make sure to keep food high in a tree or in a car where it cannot be accessed by any curious creatures. If you prepare food at a campsite using a fire, pour water over the embers until the hissing stops and the fire is drenched, not just until the coals stop glowing red. Recent summers have brought an increased risk of wildfire, so take extra care to make sure you eliminate any risk of starting one. This means only making fires in pre-made pits, taking a shovel to bury the remains of the fire, never leaving it unattended, and being smart about when to make a fire and when not to. If it’s a windy day and the area hasn’t been rained on recently, maybe wait until next time for toasted weenies and marshmallows.
Other tips from experts and land managers include:
- Watch out for rattlesnakes. They are known to be in the region, especially at lower altitudes.
- Give all wildlife a wide berth when passing.
- If you see a baby animal, don’t try to “rescue” it. Often, the mother is still in the area.
Keep these tips in mind and you’ll be on your way toward having a safe, fun summer enjoying the Wood River Valley’s trails and campsites. So, strap on your hiking shoes, grab a backpack and get out there! Just don’t forget the sunscreen. ￼
